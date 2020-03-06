Licensure rules help to ensure competency
I had a good laugh on Feb. 16, comparing John Hood’s op-ed on eliminating occupation professional licensure with the “Dilbert” strip on a mortuary assistant applying to be an engineer.
Engineering in the U.S. is one of many professions that only require licensure in specific situations. Over the course of my career, the recurring reality of the Dilbert cartoon is shockingly accurate.
Does a person carrying a title and responsibility with no degree or demonstrated knowledge for a profession deserve to have the ability to practice?
I’ve met a few great engineers who had no education in engineering, but I’ve met a whole lot more who had no business in the job they were in. Not so in many other countries, where engineering has strict licensing requirements, right along with doctors, nurses and, yes, insurance adjusters and auctioneers.
Today, we hear constantly about the shortage of STEM employees, and I’ve been fortunate to have that as my career field.
However, talk to hiring managers and you’ll hear that the shortage is in qualified and proficient STEM employees.
Licensure may be bureaucratic, but it is the price of helping ensure competency, and it is very much missed in engineering in the U.S.
Gavin Fredericks
Greensboro
We need to protect our clean water
For me and my husband 2007 was terrifying. The rain seemed to stop in all of the counties in North Carolina.
A few voluntary restrictions were put into place, but soon almost all the counties were experiencing extreme or severe drought.
We were told to cut water consumption by 20% and to stop all non-essential water use.
The city of Greensboro had to look to other sources to make up for the depletion.
We had a well and watched as many people in the Triad lost theirs.
This gave me a real appreciation for clean water.
In 1969, a Time magazine photographer was taking pictures of the Cuyahoga River in Ohio. The water that was so filled with pollution that it burst into flames from the sparks of a passing train!
The photograph resulted in an article that ignited a national furor, instigating the passage of the Clean Water Act and giving birth to federal and environmental agencies.
The Trump administration has recently signed a regulation that will be a major blow to the Clean Water Act and will remove millions of miles of water from federal protection.
We deserve to have clean water. Trump prefers to help polluters get richer.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Trump White House is rife with corruption
The Trump administration will be shown to be the most corrupt in American history. Note the number of Cabinet heads forced to resign for wildly spending taxpayer dollars for their own benefit. Their names are too numerous to include here. They thought they were appointed to serve themselves, not the country.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are also using their positions in the White House to get special deals from foreign entities, in order to enrich themselves. Trump himself is in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution almost daily.
The courts shut down the fraudulent Trump University and the Trump Foundation. Trump paid millions in fines and compensation.
So, is it any wonder most of the people he recently pardoned were people just like him: con artists, frauds, extortionists and tax evaders? Trump’s interests are not in America’s interest.
Danny Glenn
Greensboro
So, the best the Dems can do is Joe Biden?
I must have missed something. I know corruption is acceptable in banana republics, but I thought in the U.S. it was still frowned upon.
Well, I’m wrong again, because, despite knowing that the Bidens may have sold vice presidential influence in Ukraine, the Democratic Party is now hailing Joe Biden as its likely presidential candidate. Unabashedly, without apparent shame, they’re now celebrating his ascension.
I guess he’s the best they can do, and the party of JFK is reduced to selling spoiled goods.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
We can’t trust Trump to handle coronavirus
Donald Trump cannot be trusted to protect our national health. Every year his budget requests have proposed deep cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there is strong bipartisan support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. Thank God occasionally Congress stands up to Trump!
Trump’s budget for this year contains a 16% cut. He says, “I don’t like to have thousands of people around when you don’t need them.”
In 2018 top national security officials handling pandemics such as the coronavirus left abruptly and were not replaced by Trump. How can we trust a president who so obviously does not care about our health? He needs to go! Let us get someone who cares about us, the people, not himself.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.