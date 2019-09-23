Walmart gun decision will have little effect
I respond to your editorial cartoon (Sept. 10) depicting Walmart’s decision not to sell handgun and certain rifle ammunition by showing handguns in a trash can with the logo “Save lives” instead of “Save money” and Live longer” instead of “Live better.” The gesture is just another naïve, empty one and is symbolism at its most cynical: Do you really think that one company’s decision not to sell certain ammunition will actually curtail firearm violence?
Speaking of empty gestures, San Francisco declared the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization. Such actions hardly make firearm owners and NRA members (including me) eager to join forces to stop firearm violence with someone calling me a terrorist simply because I belong to an organization of gun owners — an organization that promotes responsible firearm use and safety.
I wonder why San Francisco did not declare organized crime families to be domestic terrorist organizations. After all, they “police” themselves and threaten the innocent by violence and shootings. As I have written before, NRA members do not pull the triggers in the world of gun violence.
Time to punish those who do pull the triggers and to leave the rest of us alone.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
We’ve suddenly gone back to being dumb
Yes, for a while there, we got very smart, bought electric cars, tiny Mazdas and Priuses, cars that produced very little pollution and got great mileage. Now what has happened? We’ve lost our smarts and got dumb again.
Now I see one woman driving a 12-passenger SUV, and a soccer field parking lot full of SUVs, all gas-guzzlers, huge and taking up too much space everywhere. After our intelligent turn we went anti-environment, and began driving huge machines again.
Someone’s making a lot of money. Not the buyers, but the makers — and why do we suddenly want them to become rich?
Oh, please be concerned for our home, for our Earth. And please keep your children and grandchildren in your minda and hearts. No more huge ones, people. Get smart and small again soon.
Gay Cheney
Browns Summit
A time to shed tears for the nation we lost
Inspired by Psalm 137:
By the rivers of ruin, we sit down and there we weep when we remember America of yesterday.
We yearn for the days of checks and balances constructed upon republican principles. A representative government ruled by laws and service to the hodgepodge of peoples composing its citizenry. A nation once firmly rooted in democracy and determined to uphold its principles now languishes in the filth of political corruption.
Men of conscience built an America idolized by the world. That, however, was before corporations became people, lobbyists made millionaires out of our elected representatives, and the snake injected his venom of fear, anger and governmental disrespect into the sons of the Lady of Liberty.
The Donald polarized all he was elected to unite. With complete disregard for American governance, MAGA’s distortions were magnified and spun by Ailes and Hannity’s ilk to give Middle America what it wanted to hear.
Dissension grew as the Oval Office assumed almost complete control of the branches of government. This crime family blatantly defied and glared at the impotent legislators who stood in their way.
“Save the Union” has been replaced with “protect the president at all costs to the Union.”
John Dickey
Greensboro
U.S. socialism not all it’s cracked up to be
They’re not selling pillows, but leftist-Democrat politicians are hucksters nonetheless, peddling their latest utopian vision.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez does his part, insisting that socialism is just grand, has already been tried in the U.S., and has succeeded. He cites 1) Social Security, 2) free medical care and 3) minimum wage mandates, all as happy examples of Socialist policy.
But, wait:
1) Social Security earns only 2.9% a year under government administration, while it could earn 7% a year if privatized. 2) Free medical care sounds great, but in the U.K. it means 12-hour waits in the emergency room, and several-month delays for surgery. 3) Minimum-wage mandates always lead to job losses.
If these are successes, one wonders how bad the DNC’s socialist failures will be.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
