‘Non-essential staff’ are stepping up in city
There have been many heroes who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re all appreciative of first responders, health care workers and grocery store workers, but I am particularly proud of the city of Greensboro’s community services groups.
Despite libraries being closed, the staff has compiled daily updates on grants, loans and resources for business.
They are a primary source for downloading entertainment and offering virtual assistance.
Our Human Relations team is working tirelessly to translate materials for the immigrant and refugee community.
Neighborhood Development continues to ensure safe housing for all of our populations.
Workforce Development is working to connect dislocated workers to support and employment.
The communications team has managed more than a million interactions on our various social media platforms.
The Parks and Recreation staff is helping with food disparity, transporting vulnerable populations to needed services and managing parks and greenways, where we’re seeing record numbers of visitors.
The Office of Arts and Culture is supporting the local arts community to offer support and opportunities.
These divisions are deemed “non-essential.” I’ve never liked that term.
And, based on the work they’re providing day in and day out for our community, our city staff is showing us just how essential they are.
Chris Wilson
Greensboro
The writer is assistant city manager for community services.
Deep Roots Market has next-day pick-up
I love the News & Record and am a lifelong subscriber.
But sometimes I do wonder whether your own staff reads your paper.
On April 11, a front-page article focused on the week-long wait to get groceries from most stores.
Mention was made not only of the large stores such as Lowes and Harris Teeter, but also of Aldi, Fresh Market and Sprouts.
You have published at least two recent articles about the new free next-day curbside pickup and delivery service at Deep Roots. Why not mention it again in this article with all the others, especially since they provide next-day service instead of the weeklong wait of some of the others?
Not only is Deep Roots now providing this wonderful free service to our community, but they offer some of the cleanest and healthiest food in town.
Please don’t forget about Deep Roots when writing about grocery and food service in Greensboro.
As a thriving co-op it is a treasure in our community.
Most communities can’t support a food co-op, but Deep Roots has been in Greensboro for an amazing 44 years — always providing locally grown, clean, organic food at reasonable prices.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
‘Tax reform’ is both a joke and a deception
“File your taxes on a postcard” is but another government talking point and deception.
If you have nothing and are required to file a tax return, one postcard may work. For middle-class Americans who have worked a lifetime to provide for themselves in retirement, “tax reform” is a joke.
My husband, an accountant, just completed our 2019 tax return and insisted that most Americans with any investments would be unable to follow the maze on their own.
Because of a measly $475 of interest from a “specified private interest activity bond,” he was forced to complete three different schedules to report a $0 alternative minimum tax obligation.
This only proves that Big Government is incapable of doing anything simple or logical with no smoke and mirrors.
The top 10% of earners already pay 70% of the taxes while 50% pay just 3%.
This is called fair by a bloated, self-serving federal government held hostage to “social justice” Democrat socialists.
With a national debt in the trillions, widening the tax base will become mandatory.
The time is now for real tax reform — moving to a consumption tax or 15% flat tax for everything over $30,000 — no exemptions.
That would be praiseworthy!
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Clean up voter rolls in Guilford County
There’s an old Chicago political joke that goes like this:
“My grandma was a lifelong Republican — then she died and she’s been voting Democratic ever since.”
Judicial Watch is suing Mecklenburg and Guilford counties because there are thousands more registered voters listed than actual voting-age citizens in each county.
Overall, North Carolina has more than 1 million inactive voter registrations due to death or address changes.
That’s a lot of potential dead relatives mailing in Democrat ballots.
Clean up the voter registration rolls and enforce the voter ID amendment approved by North Carolina voters.
And then let’s talk about voting by mail.
Tom Heiple
High Point
