Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST AND EVEN SOME FREEZING CONDITIONS BETWEEN 29 AND 32 DEGREES IN OUTLYING, RURAL AREAS. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND SCATTERED FREEZING CONDITIONS COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&