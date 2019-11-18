Leftists stifle voices from right on campus
I am writing in response to a letter from William James (“Leftist sources don’t tell the whole story,” Nov. 14).
Mr. James nailed it. The left has taken over our country’s institutions.
Students at the overwhelming number of U.S. colleges and universities have been taught that freedom of speech is a threat, in fact immoral.
Witness conservative speakers being shut down with regularity.
Today 60% of our young people believe the First Amendment should be changed to ban speech they don’t agree with.
Their mobs shout down conservatives, while writhing on the floor, screaming, and in some instances they turn to violence to silence speakers they don’t like.
Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation is the philosophy of government in the next.”
What kind of place will America be when these neurotic narcissists take over?
That, indeed, is a scary thought.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
If God chose Trump, he chose all leaders
Patricia Hurt (column, “It is God’s will that Trump is president,” Nov. 10) begins with a (sort of) valid biblical argument for God backing Trump as president: Romans 13:1-5.
Following that proof texting, we’d have to assume that whoever is in government office is God’s choice for our authority. Following that, we’d have to assume God has handed over his authority to whomever won the election, be they good or evil.
I’m not going to proof text, but I’m sure I could find a Bible verse that asks one to try to distinguish between good and evil.
Ms. Hurt’s defense of God’s word falls apart when she plays partisan politics by stating that a Democrat could never have accomplished the good Trump has achieved.
She has found bibIical justification for an inept, immoral man.
Meg Huffman
Elon
It’s plain and simple: Homosexuality is a sin.
Beware the “S” word!
Call it an “alternate lifestyle” or “choice” or “same-sex marriage” or any of some 50-plus “supposed”genders/pronouns, but don’t say that “S” word!
What word? Sin.
More specifically, sin according to God — who determines what is sin, not the government, and not some group with an agenda.
Melanie Rodenbough’s recent letter criticized the evangelical term “Love the sinner, hate the sin” in that it is not in the Bible. I beg to differ, as this principle is paramount in the Bible. God sent his Son to die for us sinners because He loved us but hated our sin. Just a couple of references: Romans 1:18-28 and Proverbs 6:17.
We all have a choice: Believe God’s word or decide with our finite human minds and the desires of our flesh that God must be wrong because it “feels so right.” Of course it “feels right” to the flesh — it’s your choice; we will all face a righteous God one day on the other side of the grave.
Larry Allgood
Sophia
Man in the mirror
If you poke a hornets’ nest you can expect to get stung.
If Mr. Nelson Johnson wants to place blame and get an apology (for the events of Nov. 3, 1979), I suggest he look in the mirror.
Kenny Jones
Reidsville
Thank God Hillary did not win in 2016
I am so happy Hillary Clinton was not elected president. Just think how our government would operate.
I should think that such a person would do all she could to subvert the Constitution, obstruct justice and deceive the American people, while being opaque in all matters.
I’m positive Hillary would have carried out President Obama’s policy of separating families seeking refuge at our border.
Children would have been caged, denied basic human needs and died during a false state of emergency created by the Oval Office.
She would have fired all credible advisers and surrounded herself with toadies who cared little about governance and/or national security matters.
There would have been so many criminal and political investigations that no legislation could have been passed.
North Korea and Russia would have made significant strides in their nuclear arms capabilities and worldwide power as our previous allies laughed openly at America’s childish behavior.
John Dickey
Greensboro
