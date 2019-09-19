To Trump a wall is more important
The Trump administration has ordered the Pentagon to cut $3.6 billion from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for construction of 175 miles of Trump’s border wall. Projects in 23 states, 19 countries and three U.S. territories will be cut.
Puerto Rico alone will lose $400 million to the wall. In North Carolina projects at Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base for personnel and families will be affected. Three Maryland military projects including schools and a day care center at Joint Base Andrews, home of Air Force One, and military construction projects in Hampton Roads.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports the administration is asking allies to foot military projects overseas including more than $770 million for European Deterrence Initiative to shore up defenses of European allies after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Trump has been holding up military aid to Ukraine that was meant to confront Russia for almost a year. It was scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
However, bipartisan congressional action forced Trump to release the funds, much to Putin’s regret. Politico reports that the holdup was due to Trump’s desire to force Ukraine to help him against a political opponent.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Judge was right in stance on dog fights
Bravo to U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle’s stand against dogfighting and the use of pit bulls in these illegal operations. This particular dogfighting operation involved more than 150 pit bulls. Pit bulls can be a dangerous breed, especially when trained to fight. This is also a form of abuse of the dogs. The law is very clear on this illegal practice and those who promote dog fights should be severely punished and serve long prison terms and high fines.
Another extremely cruel aspect of dogfighting is that small dogs are used to bait the pit bulls into fighting. It’s a horrifying and torturous practice that laws and caring judges should bring to an end.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro
Hinson departure sheds light on Wray
It is ironic that Deputy Police Chief James Hinson is retiring after allegations of a cover-up of sexual assault at Hinson’s group home — especially after receiving a $25,000 settlement from the city in 2014 after former Police Chief David Wray maintained a book investigating possible sexual assaults. I believe someone owes David Wray an apology.
H. Mark Walker
Greensboro
Roadside litter blight: Slobs spoil the view.
My wife and I travelled from Greensboro to northern Virginia last weekend. One thing really shocked us: Littering. Everywhere. The volume of the trash was different in different locations, and did not follow any rhyme or reason. It did not matter whether it was Virginia or North Carolina, a rural area or downtown, an affluent area or lower-income area, a highway or a small road. Cigarette butts, drink cans and cups, food wrappers, clothing and bags full of trash tossed out of the window out of “convenience.”
We cannot say that we have never littered ourselves — there was the time I grabbed a yellow jacket in the car with a napkin and flung it out the window. I am very allergic, but I still felt guilty.
There are many different opinions, ideas and theories about many aspects of the environment today, and just as many different solutions offered. Littering is different. It is completely understood and the solution is known: Be a grown-up who cares just a little about our planet and do the right thing.
There is nothing more inconsiderate, self-indulgent and downright apathetic than littering. Stop making everyone else pay the price for your laziness.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Triad Stage shouldn’t be taken for granted
After an evening attending “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” I again realized how fortunate we are to have a nationally recognized, locally grown professional regional theater in the heart of Greensboro.
It is easy to take Triad Stage for granted, as it has been producing theater prolifically since 2002. However, the longevity and growth is not something to take for granted; it requires a “village” of audience members, patrons and creative people to “raise” a theater.
In regard to the show, directed by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, the design of the set was simple, yet brilliant. The audience members were allowed to be in the world of George, Martha, Nick and Honey because of the distance and levels created by the modern and open space. The staging allowed you to be a part of the internal conflicts of the characters.
The outstanding character work and vulnerability that emerged was breathtaking. As the artistic director of a local theater company, I have found Triad Stage to be collaborative and giving to the theater scene at large.
Triad Stage is locally grown, locally giving and nationally recognized. I look forward to this next season as they continue to evolve, explore and give.
Sherri Raeford
Pleasant Garden
