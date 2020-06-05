Walker can speak up, but he remains mum
Rep. Mark Walker’s last stand should be to speak out and take action to address inequality.
In 2018, when I called him to concede an election in a gerrymandered district drawn to reduce the voice of the black vote, specifically at N.C. A&T, I asked him to do me a favor: Would he speak up when the president said racist things like “fine people on both sides,” encouraged violence or operated unethically? Walker agreed. And ever since, he and those like him have remained silent.
What we need now are people who actually put “people before politics.” That tag line has been a nice quip for Walker, but he’s never practiced what he preached. The oxygen in the room needed to address racial inequity in this country is being sucked out by those who look the other way, deflect blame and refuse to address the problem.
Fortunately, Walker no longer has a safe, gerrymandered district. The least he could do is use his voice (for once) before he leaves Congress.
Ryan Watts
Burlington
These are the things that make me grieve
For what am I grieving?
- George Floyd’s family.
- All black lives lost at white hands of those sworn to protect everyone.
- All black citizens, ever alert to the threat of harassment while simply living.
- All black citizens mistaken for criminals.
- Businesses damaged and looted during protests for justice.
- The 100,000-plus dead from COVID-19 and their loved ones.
- Those suffering illness and hardship due to COVID-19.
- Lack of adherence to health guidelines during the pandemic.
- A president who cannot bind the nation’s multiple wounds, because he is continually inflicting them.
What am I celebrating?
- Those speaking up for justice in myriad ways.
- Houses of worship offering education about systemic societal injustice and healing words for those in pain.
- Volunteers helping store owners rebuild after damage.
- Creative images and inspiring words painted on boarded-up stores.
- Police who kneel or show empathy to protesters for justice.
- All frontline workers who provide essential services while putting themselves at risk.
- Journalists who keep us informed in spite of multiple risks.
My fervent hope and prayer: that the nation’s scales will swiftly tip toward healing.
Kate Hood Seel
Greensboro
COVID-19 crisis must be taken seriously
The COVID-19 pandemic is an existential crisis on many levels.
First of all, we as individuals are faced with our own imminent mortality. We see children, youth, young adults and elders dying in large, frightening numbers.
How does one approach such a threat? Religion? Jokes? Alcohol? Or helping wherever help is needed? Who are we and what do we stand for?
Second, we as family members are faced with the weaker members succumbing. Our family strengths and identity are threatened. Will our family unit remain intact?
Third, our community is threatened. We cannot support each other as we are accustomed. Jobs are lost. Smiles and other supportive body language are covered. Will our community recover?
Finally, our nation is threatened. The economy and organizational systems are significantly weakened. Will we survive as a nation?
This is a moment in our history that calls for strength, optimism, perseverance, wisdom, patience and mutual respect. Any strategy that leaves out one of these will fail.
This challenge is our generation’s opportunity to show what we are made of. A good dose of leadership with these qualities would help, too.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
If Trump’s an ally of peaceful protesters ...
At the White House Monday, Mr. Trump came out of his bunker and announced that he’s an ally of all peaceful protesters.
Then, 15 minutes later, he had police use flash-bangs and tear gas to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so he could walk across Pennsylvania Avenue for a photo op in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church. Some ally... What’s that saying? With friends like this, who needs enemies?
Then, with TV cameras whirring and news photographers snapping Trump held up a Bible in front of St. John’s. What a sacrilege! Talk about playing to his base!
And they think he’s sincere. Back to the bunker, Donald.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Now’s a time for us to stand up, speak out
This cannot be a time to be silent. The brutal killing of George Floyd has made visible the injustices that are present in virtually all aspects of this society, from health care disparities to environmental racism.
Systemic racism is a poison in our country that is motivating a call for change that would acknowledge the humanity of us all. But let us not be deceived by those who, in the name of calm, would use this time to further militarize the police or squash our right to expose injustice.
Kay Doost
Greensboro
