How can voter ID law be racially biased?
Irony upon irony. When will this ever stop?
Once again the NAACP has filed suit to stop the new North Carolina voter ID law. Over and over the NAACP has told us that black people in the United States are not as capable of attaining voter identification as white people. What a complete slap in the face of our black citizens.
Somehow, according to the NAACP, this law is “discriminatory” toward black citizens. Why? Would someone please explain why this would be true.
You know, we are not still living in the 1950s or ’60s, people!
Judge Loretta Biggs has wonderful credentials and has had a great career. Congratulations to her for her achievements She is a black woman, and an Obama appointee. Apparently, she also agrees with the NAACP that this law is biased, but if the law applies to all citizens — black, white, Asian or otherwise — how can it be biased?
I hope that someday a black judge will say with great indignation, “Enough! People of my color are just as capable as anyone else to get a simple voter ID.” Then we will know that we have turned a very critical corner in our society.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
Some sage advice on voting from C.S. Lewis
I just reread C.S. Lewis’s “The Poison of Subjectivism” and thought this might interest you:
“Unless we return to the crude and nursery-like belief in objective values, we perish. If we do, we may live, and such a return might have one minor advantage. If we believed in the absolute reality of elementary moral platitudes, we should value those who solicit our votes by other standards than have recently been in fashion.
“While we believe that good is something to be invented, we demand of our rulers such qualities as ‘vision,’ ‘dynamism,’ ‘creativity,’ and the like. If we returned to the objective view we should demand qualities much rarer, and much more beneficial — virtue, knowledge, diligence and skill. ‘Vision’ is for sale, or claims to be for sale, everywhere. But give me a man who will do a day’s work for a day’s pay, who will refuse bribes, who will not make up his facts, and who has learned his job.”
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Nature is warning us about climate change
Hmmm, no honeybees are flying around their hive on this warm day. Upon inspection, the colony froze in a small cluster covering their amber queen, leaving behind ample honey stores and pollen “bee bread.” I suspect our recent sudden cold snap led to their demise.
Yes, multifactorial challenges include varroa mites, neonicotinoid pesticides, a monocrop diet and climate change. On this 69-degree late December day, I see iris green leaves pushing above ground. My dogs are shedding their coats early. Outside plants and animals are demonstrating climate change.
What if we chose to live without climate control for 24 hours and joined them in experiencing wide swings in temperature and forceful rain episodes?
Perhaps then we would directly feel the effects of invisible greenhouse-gas emissions and see the need to put a price on our carbon-emission waste products?
Citizens’ Climate Lobby has worked with 3,500 climate scientists and economists to develop HR 763 — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019-2020 — as a bipartisan solution to drive down our carbon pollution.
HR 763 is revenue-neutral, effective and good for people and the economy.
Look it up. Let’s do something about climate change. Call your member of Congress to support HR 763.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Loved the message, not the stereotypes
The short story on page one of the News & Record on Christmas Day about an elderly man in an assisted-living facility was — in the end — an uplifting message about life, purpose, outlook and the challenges of older adults.
“Hal” is unhappy to be residing in an assisted-living facility, but at last finds purpose and greater life meaning upon meeting the terminally ill “Annie.” Despite her prognosis, Annie is positive and cheery, prompting an “epiphany” for Hal, who ultimately feels shame for moping around when his circumstances are better than those of his new friend.
Despite the writer’s unfortunate — and, really, unnecessary — choice to create a fictional assisted-living setting that embraces decades-old, outdated imagery and stereotypes, “Living Again” contains important lessons for us all. Aging is not easy (for the individual or loved ones); remaining positive can be a struggle; compassion, love and support are critical; one can always strive to make the most of any situation; a sense of community and coming together pack a tremendous wallop; and empathy can be momentarily lost but restored in the most moving ways. And that message is a wonderful Christmas Day gift. Too bad about the choice of wrapping paper.
Steve Fleming
Greensboro
The writer is the CEO of The Well-Spring Group and chair of LeadingAge, a national member-organization of aging services providers.
There’s more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
- The latest News & Record editorials as well as archives of earlier editorials.
- An assortment of state, local and national columnists.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.