GCS shouldn’t bus students to the polls
It’s no wonder the Guilford County Board of Commissioners doesn’t trust the Guilford County Schools.
While students are consistently late for school because of driver shortages — while we should be concentrating on getting students to school on time, and while drivers’ pay is low — what’s actually happening?
School buses are taking students to the polls to vote.
At what cost? Who approved this? Not the Board of Education, not the county commissioners, as neither body knew about it.
So what’s the problem here? And is it legal? At a time when we should be building trust between the commissioners and the school system, GCS leadership is further eroding that trust.
Class time and my taxes are used in a hastily put-together plan to drive students to polls. Students can get to polls on their own, if they are so inclined. At a time a study says we need $2 billion-plus to upgrade our schools, how in the world can we expect the commissioners to do anything remotely toward that goal if GCS continues to promote a private agenda?
And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out whose agenda that is.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Obama worst ... and Trump best? Really?
Now to these pages, on Feb. 21, came Robert Goodman (letter), newly self-appointed presidential scholar, telling us how President Barack Obama was the worst president in U.S. history and also, yes, that Donald Trump is the best president we have ever had.
I found Goodman’s arguments hollow, lacking in credible evidence and completely contrary to the informed opinions of 200 actual presidential scholars who rated President Obama in the top seven of all U.S. presidents and rated Trump dead last as the worst in U.S. history.
I found it even more incredible that the N&R would print such a letter.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
Vindman comparison was overly dramatic
Allow me to be the first to nominate Claudette T. Kayler (letter, Feb. 22) for the Drama Queen of the Year Award, at least to date. She apparently believes Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s being allowed to make a lateral move inside the anti-Trump deep state — where his comfortable, climate-controlled surroundings will still be intact but his access to President Trump’s conversations will be eliminated — is the equivalent to a religious leader in the defunct Soviet Union to losing his toes in the tundra of Siberia. I nearly fainted due to pity for her ignorance.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Duke’s playing a part in green-energy gains
Beth McKee-Huger’s Feb. 23 column about the climate and environment made several misleading statements about Duke Energy. She failed to mention that half of Duke Energy’s power generated today in North Carolina — nuclear, hydroelectric and solar — is greenhouse-gas-free. In fact, Duke Energy’s carbon emissions keep trending downward.
She also failed to say that North Carolina is second in the nation for overall solar power — led by 40 solar facilities and more than $1 billion in investment by Duke Energy. Duke Energy is actively engaged with stakeholders in crafting a cleaner energy mix in the state. Everyone’s input is important, and that starts with presenting complete and accurate information.
Randy Wheeless
Charlotte
Manning’s much more than ‘civic volunteer’
Thank you for your coverage of the 6th District congressional race. However, the article “Candidate touts his hands-on experience,” which appeared in the News & Record on Feb. 21, minimizes the experience of one candidate in particular. While all other candidates are referenced by currently held, former, or associations with elected offices, Kathy Manning is described only as a “civic volunteer.”
Manning is an accomplished immigration attorney who ran her own private practice for decades. She is the former chair of one of the largest faith-based charitable organizations in North America, an organization with international scope that raises more than $1 billion annually. Kathy is also a member of the UNCG Board of Trustees and sat on the Bennett College Re-engineering Committee.
I understand that succinct descriptions are necessary in articles like this, but when all other candidates have “responsible,” job-related notations attributed to them and an experienced attorney and businessperson is given the label “volunteer,” it is not only inaccurate, it is wrong.
Kathy Manning’s civic leadership has done wonderful things for this community, but it is just one of the many facets of her career.
Leigh Seager
Greensboro
