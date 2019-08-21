Does Lady Liberty speak for us ... or not?
So now the Trump administration wants to change the wording on the Statue of Liberty. The actual words welcome “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Now a member of his team says it should say, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.”
What’s next? Do we change the Bible’s charge to “Love your neighbor” to “Love your neighbor but only if they look, sound and think like you”?
I’m not sure what has happened to compassion and understanding, but we are sorely in need of both right now. Politicians who only care about themselves divide us by playing to our worst fears. I do not fear families fleeing horrific conditions and seeking a safe haven. I do fear what becomes of us if we stay silent and turn our backs on our fellow humans in their hour of need.
It’s not just about words on a statue. It’s about who we are and what we stand for.
Love or hate? The choice is ours.
Ruby Moffitt
Mebane
The city is moving backward on recycling
Greensboro has gone from bad to worse with its recycling program.
First, the city eliminated glass recycling, and then, because of community blowback, managed to place six containers around the city. Six — for a population of 287,000!
Now they have, without any notification, removed every one of our drop-off locations for mixed recycling.
Please, let’s have drop-off locations restored in Greensboro! There are many other communities that have drop-off locations and they manage to solve the problem of contamination because of the rules not being followed. Why can’t we?
Would somebody in the city please do some research to see what other cities are doing and emulate them? We should be going forward in taking care of our environment, not backward!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Being transgender isn’t a lifestyle choice
I am writing in response to Jacqueline Stockard’s letter (Aug. 14).
Being transgender is not a “lifestyle.” I’m sure transgender people feel as “plagued” by you as you do them. “When will it end?” you ask. Hopefully, when you educate yourself.
As for transgender being an “unattractive lifestyle,” there is nothing more unattractive than a fake Christian. Save the prayers for yourself.
William Robertson
High Point
Trump’s words don’t match Trump’s actions
In May of 2017, Donald Trump revealed classified information about ISIS to Russian Ambassador Kislyak, thereby compromising the identity of an Israeli undercover agent.
In July of 2018 in Helsinki, Trump told the world that he believed Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election in spite of the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies had evidence to the contrary.
A U.S. citizen, Otto Warmbier, was held in captivity in North Korea for 17 months. He was returned to the U.S. in a coma and died a week later.
Trump believed dictator Kim Jong Un’s assertion that he did not know anything about the Warmbier situation.
In October 2018, U.S. resident and Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A team of 15 Saudis had been sent to Turkey to “handle” Khashoggi. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Donald Trump that he had nothing to do with this incident.
Trump took him at his word and saw no need for further investigation.
Are these the words and deeds of a man who loves America?
Terrance McConnell
Greensboro
The hate speech is coming from the left
Regarding the letter, “Cummings’ own words conveyed hate speech” (Aug. 19):
I also read the AP story entitled “Cummings: Stop hateful comments.” Its first paragraph quotes Cummings as saying: “Government officials must stop making ‘hateful, incendiary comments’ that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy.:
I laughed out loud when I read the quote from Cummings because this is exactly what the government officials from the left side of the aisle have done to President Trump for the last two and a half years. I think their biggest fear is that he will be re-elected in 2020, which he will be.
They have given him hell and he just keeps right on with his agenda, fulfilling the promises he made during his campaign.
Don Stutts
Kernersville