Thanks to the schools for promoting voting
The League of Women Voters was founded 100 years ago to help women newly enfranchised by the ratification of the 19th Amendment to cast their ballots.
Since 1920 the League has helped millions of citizens find their way to the polls to exercise their right to vote — a right that we believe is fundamental to a free society.
The recent efforts to register local high school students who are eligible to vote in this year’s primaries and general election in the fall have helped advance this goal.
Registration was conducted in a strictly nonpartisan way. Backed by North Carolina legislation, eligible students participated in an effort that included both registration and civic information about the process of voting and its importance.
In addition, Guilford County Schools supported field trips to Early Voting sites so that students could participate in local, state and national primaries. Students were required to have parental permission to participate.
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is very proud to partner with Guilford County Schools and the highly respected nonpartisan organization, YouCanVote.org, in this effort.
We commend the GCS superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, for her efforts to enable young people to participate in this living civics lesson.
Ann Shaw
Vicki White-Lawrence
The writers are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
Trump bats for higher average than Obama
I have read with interest the recent letters to the editor comparing the merits of the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
The couple of letters favoring Donald Trump had a list of accomplishments, including the economy, the stock market gains (the last few days notwithstanding!), record low unemployment (especially among black Americans and Hispanics), our improved national security, the fall of ISIS, the killing of terrorists and other occurrences.
The people favoring Barack Obama — instead of listing any tangible benefits — talked about perception and used some kind of rating system based on what people thought.
It is telling the people supporting Obama had no real gains to talk about, while those who favored Trump listed actual things that had happened since he took office.
I’m reminded of how baseball great Ted Williams explained why he preferred winning a batting title to a Most Valuable Player award.
A batting title is something you win, Williams said, while an MVP award is something people give you.
It looks as if Donald Trump won the batting title, but some preferred to give Barack Obama the MVP!
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Rabbis got it wrong; AIPAC’s not bipartisan
It was upsetting to read the letter from three Greensboro rabbis in Sunday’s News & Record criticizing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for choosing not to attend a recent AIPAC conference (“Sen. Sanders’ AIPAC remarks misrepresent,” March 1). Rabbis Fred Guttman, Andy Koren and Joshua Ben-Gideon describe AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) as being “one of the few bipartisan organizations left in our country.”
That statement is false. There are thousands of nonpartisan groups in the United States. More importantly, AIPAC is utterly partisan, representing the interests of one party: the Likud Party of Israel. When anyone dares to criticize Israel, AIPAC goes on the attack, accusing them of anti-Semitism.
So, although it may claim to be bipartisan, AIPAC equates Judaism with Zionism, which is like equating being an American with being a Christian.
Years ago, I attended an AIPAC meeting in Greensboro and was distressed to hear the leaders express unwavering support for their best friends in Congress, including Jesse Helms, Dick Armey, Trent Lott and Phil Gramm.
When I pointed out that these men were opposed to everything that I, as a liberal Jew, supported, including civil rights, voting rights and public education, I was escorted out of the room. I oppose religious fundamentalism of all stripes, whether it is Christian, Muslim or Jewish.
AIPAC is a fundamentalist organization and Bernie Sanders knew he could not get a fair hearing from them.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
COVID-19 worries us; What about the flu?
As a physician, I find it interesting that so many who are worried about COVID-19 (or coronavirus), yet they have not bothered to get their flu shots.
Flu has killed 18,000 people in the United States this year, while so far COVID-19 has killed 2,800 worldwide.
What do people not understand about the flu?
David H. Hopper, M.D.
Greensboro
