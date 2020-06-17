Tactical vehicle will save officers’ lives
Regarding the June 11 letter, “The wrong way to spend our money”:
It is the right way to spend money.
How many law enforcement officers risk their lives every day?
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office’s new ROOK Tactical Vehicle is not designed for protests or riots, nor is it an armed military tank.
Do you know how many domestic incidents or standoffs occurred in the last 18 months where an officer was shot or shot at?
This vehicle is an extension of a bulletproof vest (protection) and that’s all.
What would be the appropriate price for an officer’s life?
I believe that the time is now for police policies to change and they are, but when I see the cost of performing arts centers versus a ROOK, this safety precaution is pennies to our taxpayers.
Scott Weeks
Greensboro
Is our Godlessness the root of this chaos?
Some questions to consider:
- If Black Lives Matter and all lives matter, then shouldn’t Planned Parenthood be defunded; especially if you believe that black lives matter?
- Abortion is the No. 1 killer of black lives in the United States — 36% of the total approximately 860,000 abortions in 2017 (latest statistics available).
- To make sure abolishing the Police Department in Minneapolis is a good idea, shouldn’t the Police Union declare a trial run of one week of “walk-outs”?
- Shouldn’t the correct name of COVID-19 virus be the CCP-Virus, Chinese Communist Party Virus? This would appropriately shed light on the proper cause and not the Chinese people.
- Could the loss of the fear of God, which has permeated America, be the results of the unfair murder, riots and looting?
Jesus said: “The gates of Hell will not prevail against His church.” Looks like they are going to try it anyway, doesn’t it?
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
Trump clearly wants to become a dictator
The op-ed piece by Hugh Hewitt on June 13 (“Trump is running against himself”) suggests that a vote for Mr. Trump is a vote for the Constitution. I beg to differ.
In my view, a vote for Trump in November will be a vote for a military dictatorship. It’s already abundantly clear that he wants to be a dictator, and that he would like to use the U.S. military to enforce his will.
If, heaven forbid, he is reelected, he will have more opportunity to use the military that way. What does any of this have to do with the Constitution?
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Mr. Trump, what are you paying in taxes?
As I write another check to the Internal Revenue Service this week, I want to know what President Trump is paying in taxes. May we see your returns, please, Mr. President?
And Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Congressmen Mark Walker and Ted Budd, will you please call upon our chief executive to tell us what he is paying in taxes? It seems only fair.
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
Times like these recall a poem from long ago
Some days, some times, call for poetry. When there are no words to be found, we look to poets.
And so I offer these words written in 1951 by Langston Hughes:
What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up
like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore —
And then run?
Does it stink like rotten meat?
Or crust and sugar over —
like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags
like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?
Have we learned nothing?
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
Some voting advice for people of faith
This letter is for our faith-based communities.
Before you elect an official to office, remember the words of Proverbs 6:16-19:
“These things are an abomination to the Lord:
“Haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devised wicked schemes, feet that are swift in running to mischief, a false witness who utters lies and one who spreads strife among brothers.”
We believers must walk our talk.
Our choices should line up with God’s word.
How you vote may be a secret to other men, but God knows who honors Him.
Katherine Shelton
Greensboro
