Can employers give a two-weeks NO-tice?
Sue Shellenbarger’s recent Wall Street Journal article, “Job Interview Etiquette Isn’t Just For the Applicants,” allowed me to breathe a sigh of relief, realizing that it’s not just me.
I was starting to take it personally when employers would “ghost” me after applications, resumes, interviews, follow-up phone calls, voicemails, emails, etc.
That takes me to my original point. Can we enact a two-week “NO-tice” standard for hiring managers?
Worse than not hearing from an employer at all after you reach out to them with a letter, resume, portfolio or even an initial interview, is hearing back three months later (you know who you are).
Let’s turn the page on what I consider a lack of social and emotional intelligence on employers’ parts:
- Three weeks later, keep your “Unfortunately, we decided ...” rejection letter to yourself.
- Applicants with no shot should immediately receive “Thanks for coming in ...” emails.
- Cover letters? Stop it already. If you’re so “busy,” are you really reading them?
- Hire someone to solely take down job postings for position you’ve already filled.
- Distinguish between real job searches and routine “fishing” expeditions with a “winking.”
William Person
Greensboro
Thanks to the city for its LEEDS progress
Kudos to the city of Greensboro and Assistant City Manager Steve Drew for moving the city toward LEEDS (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Standards) comprehensive sustainability. If anyone still doubts the reality of climate change, read “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells.
The climate crisis is here, now. We are beyond foolish to imagine it’s coming in the future, pertains only to polar bears, or that wealth can save us. Wallace-Wells directs our attention to the documented viral increase in destructive flooding, storms, wildfires and heat (“the ever-worsening fringe of climate events”); concurrent declines in potable water, agricultural productivity and air quality; and the climate-driven migration that disproportionately impacts the poor.
It’s time to ignore doubters and fossil-fuel defenders and do what must be done for humankind to survive. “Never in the Earth’s entire recorded history has there been anything like warming at this speed.”
Wallace-Wells remains optimistic that we can make the shifts necessary to defer the crisis, but time grows short. The solutions lie within the purview of public policies that change our habits, economies, industries and agriculture.
Personal actions matter. But our best response is to elect leaders who respect the science, comprehend the urgency, and commit to working with other governments to make dramatic changes.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
This trip you will remember forever!
Congratulations to Kate Bell and her terrific article about her recent church trip to the Dominican Republic (July 8). I have taught Spanish and Portuguese here locally and other places since having lived in Mexico in the late 1960s and ’70s. I have seen almost every state in Mexico from Baja California to the border with Guatemala.
I don’t know Kate but I can assure her that her recent experience in the D.R. will stay with her for the rest of her life.
A job well-done. Felicidades, Kate!
Fred Niditch
Greensboro
AOC really should visit a concentration camp
Two points about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez analogizing our illegal alien detention facilities to concentration camps.
One, I just received in the mail the 240-page catalog for a temporary exhibition about Auschwitz at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Strange: Nothing inside this massive, quality work resembles our detention of illegal aliens.
After the camps were liberated, the Allies forced German civilians to tour them; to watch movies about them; and to clean them up. Of course, the camps are now cleaned, but maybe Ocasio-Cortez should be forced to tour a Nazi concentration camp and to watch documentaries about them.
Then she should apologize to the Jewish community, especially camp survivors.
Two, why does this member of Congress get so much attention? She is a media darling, yet someone with a shotgun mouth, spewing America-hating comments such as comparing our detention facilities to concentration camps. She has garnered within her short career (less than a year) more publicity than most members of Congress receive in years. She is even known by her initials, the dreaded AOC.
One hopes that a camp tour would silence her — at least temporarily.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro