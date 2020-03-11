Officer handcuffs and arrests ... a 6-year-old
Have you seen the online video of the 6-year-old girl begging an Orlando, Fla., police officer not to arrest her?
Officer Dennis Turner handcuffed and arrested Kaia Rolles because she threw a tantrum and kicked a school staff member. Kaia begged for a second chance, and begged school staff members for help. She didn’t get any.
Turner was eventually fired but not for arresting a 6-year-old. He was fired because he didn’t get permission for the arrest from his watch commander.
And get this: Officer Turner had arrested a 6-year-old boy at another school on the same day. Apparently he did get permission for that arrest.
Six-year-olds shouldn’t be arrested for throwing tantrums.
I think that it is time to remove police officers from our schools.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
It’s time for nation to choose its path
As Americans, we must decide who and what we are as a country and whether or not we’ll survive as a democracy and remain a moral and ethical leader among world nations.
The greatest threat to our future stability and success will come from internal decay, mismanagement and corruption.
For Donald Trump, the list of wrongdoing continues to grow daily and, among his more damaging acts against our country and the freedom it provides is this:
Trump has openly encouraged foreign countries (Russia, China and any others that might be interested) to become involved in our election process to help him be reelected.
The message from this president seems clear: He wants to stay in office no matter the cost.
The only way to rid this nation of the scourge of Trump and his band of misfits and associates, many of whom are convicted felons, is for Americans to turn out in overwhelming numbers in November to send Trump into permanent retirement from public office.
We have reached the tipping point as a country and our response to silence this threat is essential in preserving the world’s oldest democracy.
If you care, inaction is not an option.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Please provide more clarity on COVID-19
Given the hysterical front-page coverage of COVID-19 (March 10 ,“Five more in N.C. test positive for new virus”), how about having a local medical community member with strong credentials in disease transmission address the following so we can get a sane perspective on COVID-19 and take appropriate action:
How many days does it take from when one first is contaminated by the virus:
- Until one shows symptoms?
- Until one becomes a carrier (i.e., can transmit it to others)?
- Until one is no longer a carrier?
Can one show such symptoms as to not be noticeably ill? If yes, is that person a carrier, and for how long? Some brief discussion of such symptoms would be helpful.
Provide your brief credentials and recognized verifiable sources for your statements. N&R editors, please put this information on the front page after you verify it.
The N&R should have large box on the front page showing the current mortality rate and your source.
It’s beyond me why anyone thinks what President Trump says will affect the spread; like the flu, many of us will get it and survive.
Everyone needs to take a deep breath on this.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Burr, Tillis, Meadows roll over with the herd
Are ye like sheep, Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Meadows? Shame on you.
How could you simply roll over with the herd?
You claim to be good Christian men, lawyers, judges and — ah yes — politicians. Ultimately you are simply cowards. We couldn’t count on you.
We all know what this corrupt, self-serving president did. How could you not stand with Mitt Romney? Is there not a conscience among you?
Your names will go down in history — for the wrong reason. You made us cringe here in North Carolina. We, the people, are much smarter and stronger than you might imagine.
We will turn North Carolina blue! Trust me. More than we trust you.
Leslie Gaidi
Fairview
These fiddle tunes are all too familiar
Question: What was Nero doing when Rome burned?
Answer: Playing the fiddle.
Question: What was Trump doing when the coronavirus hit?
Answer: Fiddling around on a golf course in Florida.
Need I say more?
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.