Yes, our military has targeted civilians
Regarding the letter (Jan. 22) concerning U.S generals fighting soldiers, not civilians: I totally agree that Iran’s Gen. Suleimani was a person responsible for the deaths of many people; I’m not defending him in any way. Still, I have to take issue with Mr. Staudinger’s assertion defending our country’s generals’/leaders’ military record. I love this country and respect and appreciate our armed forces. But to say our leaders have targeted only soldiers, not civilians? I must disagree.
The Allied bombing of Dresden, Germany, killed 35,000-plus civilians; Hiroshima, Japan, an estimated 90,000 to 120,000; Nagasaki, Japan, an estimated 60,000 to 80,000; Vietnam, an estimated 58,000-plus; as well as 5.3 million injured and 11 million who became refugees. We have killed and maimed many civilians, who just like us, had nothing to do with the war they were caught up in.
Yes, war is hell — and sometimes the innocent pay the price.
Deborah Printup
Jamestown
Lawndale zoning will show city’s priorities
Once again we are about to take a trip down the road where Marty Kotis requests rezoning for yet another of his “brilliant” projects. Being one of the fair-haired children frequently granted whatever he wants from the city, it would not be out of line to assume that this is a done deal. Perhaps it’s time to think otherwise.
The Lawndale/Lake Jeanette request differs from his past ventures in that it is aimed at a long-established, overwhelmingly residential area previously unsullied by the incursion of clearly inappropriate development. Sadly, past city decisions on such matters seem to have opened the door to more such efforts. When will common sense prevail?
If any sort of development were to take place on these tracts, wouldn’t it be more logical to allow something that would be of value to the residential populace? Something radical and off-the wall, such as a medical or dental office? For once, couldn’t the decision-makers arrive at a conclusion based on the wants and needs of the residents who are to be affected by it?
The ball’s in your court, city of Greensboro; where do your priorities truly lie?
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
Editor’s note: The city Zoning Commission last week denied the rezoning request, but an attorney for the developer said that Kotis is likely to appeal to the City Council.
U.S. Senate is starting to look like Russia’s
Our current government, thanks to the esteemed U.S. Senate, is not much different than Russia’s. Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial is no different from Vladimir Putin being tried in Russia. The verdict is known before the trial begins.
Like our government legislature, the Russian congress has two bodies: the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house). Imagine Putin being tried in the Duma. Do you think the opposition would be allowed to present witnesses to crimes that Putin was accused of? Putin’s cronies would make sure the result was exactly what Putin demanded. That’s correct, Republican senators. When, according to Trump, he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, I would expect you to line up behind our president and profess his innocence.
So now our government is having an impeachment trial without witnesses. How can any trial be considered anything close to fair without witnesses? Can anything be more absurd, or more appropriately, scary sad? Mitch McConnell and all the crony Republican senators who blindly follow President Trump, congratulations on emulating Russia.
Mark Gerber
Greensboro
As world burns, what will we do about it?
The world is on fire. We saw the Amazon on fire, more fires in Europe than usual, and fires in Alaska lasting beyond the normal fire season. The record summer heat wave in Alaska this year has seen temperatures that weren’t expected until 2069. And then there’s Australia.
What does it all mean? It means that more Arctic sea ice now disappears in summer. It means wildlife habitats like that of the polar bear, seal and koala were severely damaged. It means melting ice raised sea levels. It means people’s lives were changed in the Arctic and South Pacific. It means coastal cities face huge future costs of rebuilding, and coastal people face relocation. It means we’re facing a climate crisis that threatens all of us and our descendants. It means worldwide we adults must make sacrifices now to preserve what we have for those who come after us. It means we better act now ... before our gross negligence makes it too late for us to lessen the likely terrible impact on our children and their children.
We were handed a world by our ancestors that we’ve enjoyed. Will we hand our descendants a world they’ll be able to enjoy?
Gary Parker
Archdale
