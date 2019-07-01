The census counts all of us, not just citizens
The U.S. Constitution’s mentions of a national census aren’t restricted to one clause and use archaic and obtuse terms.
Not surprisingly, some reactionaries, hampered by prejudices or ignorance, parrot the canard that the census allots congressional representation only for legal citizens and voters.
The initial constitutional mention requires an “enumeration” according to the states’ respective numbers.
There’s no restriction concerning citizenship or legal status except for people held in servitude.
Later, a specification was added: “Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, COUNTING THE WHOLE NUMBER OF PERSONS IN EACH STATE, excluding Indians not taxed.”
Persons. Not citizens; not voters.
During the 20th century, America’s First Peoples were included.
So, the reactionary canard is as lyingly stupid as “left-wing voter fraud and underhanded plans to grant illegal immigrants the right to vote” is versus actual Republican voter fraud and efforts to deny citizens’ voting rights.
What many Americans once considered “good and functional,” was even then morally reprehensible, like genocide and slavery.
Some Americans forget that our wiser Founders considered a person’s comportment, deeds and accomplishments more a mark of good citizenship than claims of faith, wealth or ancestry.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Palestinians’ rights, dignity aren’t for sale
While on our annual Quaker-sponsored service-learning trip to Palestine and Israel, I’ve heard many responses to the recently concluded “Peace to Prosperity” Economic Workshop the Trump administration sponsored in Bahrain.
The parameters of the “Deal of the Century” have been categorically rejected by both Palestinian civil and political society.
In response, many will repeat the old myth, “There go the Palestinians; they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”
And that statement will be as wrong now as it has been in the past.
I wish people could walk among the people we do daily during our visit and hear the “Arab street” laugh at the ridiculousness of the “Peace to Prosperity” proposal and say, “We can’t be bought for money.”
I wonder if more people might understand the wholesale rejection of the “peace plan” if they put it in terms of the civil rights struggle in the United States during the 1950s and ’60s.
Suppose the struggle of black Americans for an end to segregation, the denial of voting rights and other affronts to their human dignity and legal rights was met with an economic plan that kept segregation in place, kept ballot-box access limited, and maintained their second-class citizenship.
“Here’s a wad of money, but it will be administered by the white-supremacist power structure already in place — and you have to forfeit your claims for equal rights.”
How do you think people would have responded?
Max Carter
Greensboro
Ban pesticides that kill bees in North Carolina
I am writing to shed light on the current environmental threat to bees and our food supply.
Bees are a source of sustainability for many of our crops, vegetables and fruits.
We rely on them to pollinate 71 out of the 100 crops that provide 90 percent of the world’s food.
Without bees we also would be without strawberries, chocolate and even coffee.
Unfortunately, there has been a decrease in these important pollinators that are affecting production of everyday food.
There are several reasons for this problem, such as global warming, habitat loss and parasites.
But, beyond these factors, the biggest and most readily addressable problem is the use of harmful bee-killing pesticides, called neonicotinoids.
So, I urge Gov. Cooper to take a stance on this issue to ban the use of pesticides that are killing our bees and affecting our valuable food supply.
Katie Craig
Chapel Hill
