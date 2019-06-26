Trump made the right call on Iran airstrikes
Last week’s developments in the context of our relations with Iran have caused considerable anxiety. The shooting down of an American surveillance drone by Iranians resulted in President Trump’s decision to retaliate.
Despite strong criticism from some quarters, Trump’s last-minute pullback was the right decision. A major strike obliterating significant Iranian property would be analogous to the Bush administration’s 2003 capricious action in Iraq.
According to a New York Times op-ed (June 23) by Iranian author Salar Abdoh, the conditions in Iran today in the aftermath of the stringent U.S. sanctions are dismal, causing extreme hardship on Iranian citizens. This account is corroborated by numerous other sources. The price of engine oil has tripled, and the prices of paper and car parts have increased four to five times. Many families cannot afford meat or fruits, and factories are shutting down. Iran’s oil exports have fallen by more than 60%, and inflation has reached 37%. The Iranian economy contracted by 4% in 2018 and is expected to contract by 6% this year.
These statistics are the harbinger of an unprecedented movement in Iran. A mass protest by citizens could force the authoritarian government to negotiate a sensible agreement on nuclear production in Iran. That would be a welcome outcome for our uneasy world.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
Do what you will; I’m going to arm myself
I will not get into the gun-control debate. My reason for having guns is for protection.
I’m 73 years old with health problems. I’m half the man I was, but my role in protecting my family hasn’t changed. There’s nothing in my house worth killing for, but if my house were broken into while we are home, I have to assume that we would be hurt or killed.
I’d call 911 if time permitted, but I won’t be hiding in the closet waiting for a response to my call. Everyone has to make their own decision about how to protect their family.
I have chosen the path of no limits. You can choose yours.
David Burke
Greensboro
Congress, do your job: Investigate, impeach
Remember this: First, while Congress conducts oversight, it’s not “a redo.” By stonewalling and refusing to allow congressional committees their responsibility over the executive branch is obstruction, folks. Imagine what a cover-up would look like.
Second, I have read the Mueller report and see in it evidence of collusion and continued obstruction and cover-up by this administration before, during and after the 2016 elections; Mr. Trump should be standing before a judge. That is, if it were not for the opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel.
Third, I ask you. Do we want to live in dictatorship? Then why do we have a president who caters to dictators? One seeks advice from Russia and North Korea, not Americans. To ignore our real allies for these oligarchies is scary.
Fourth, the Senate should remember its allegiance is to the Constitution, not Trump or Trumpism. We Americans come first. The Senate would get real work done for the country’s sake, not their own.
Republicans, get off the Trump bandwagon and think of your boss’ campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Investigate — and impeach those who abuse their office in the executive branch, as is your sworn duty.
Phillip McDonald
Whitsett
Bill would preserve our national parks
The Restore Our Parks Act (ROPA), now making its way through Congress, addresses a critical need at the heart of America. The National Park System is the most popular asset we have, with more than 318 million recreation visits last year alone. Yet, with $20 billion in deferred maintenance, our parks are in danger of becoming unattractive and unsafe.
By delaying maintenance needs, we risk damaging a major economic force. National park visits in 2018 generated $33.6 billion for the economy. Every dollar allocated to national parks generates $10 to the American economy. In addition, the National Park System supports 300,000 private-sector jobs annually.
As president of the Carolina Mountain Club, I represent a membership of more than 1,000 individuals who maintain 400-plus miles of trails in North Carolina.
We are not alone. There are 31 trail clubs and more than 6,000 volunteers that maintain the whole Appalachian Trail, saving the government $6 million per year. But these efforts are not enough. ROPA will provide up to $6.5 billion in initial funding for deferred maintenance. We need Congress to pass ROPA and right a wrong that tears at America’s soul.
Randy Fluharty
Asheville