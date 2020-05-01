Roy Cooper benefits from McCrory’s policy
States across the country are taking a financial hit because of the COVID-19. But New York, California, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois were on financial life support long before anyone ever heard of COVID-19. They achieved their status through mismanagement and congenital lunacy.
North Carolina certainly can’t escape the pandemic’s fiscal stress. Fortunately, it’s better prepared to weather the storm.
An April 2017, Moody’s Investor Service Report praised North Carolina for its “credit positive” status. Ironically, four years earlier the state was in a deep, dark $2.7 billion hole.
Fast forward to April 2020, and the state has a $3.9 billion unemployment reserve, $1.1 billion in savings, $2.2 billion in unappropriated cash on hand and another $258 million in other funds. As of January of this year, the N.C. rainy day fund had a balance of $1.2 billion.
Fortunately, former Gov. Pat McCrory and the leaders of the N.C. House and Senate at the time had the guts to design and pass budgets that made fiscal sense. They understood that terrible things do happen and chose prudence.
When the COVID-19 threat fades, North Carolinians will owe a debt of thanks for McCrory’s foresight.
Ironically, as a candidate, Gov. Cooper campaigned against McCrory’s fiscal policy. Now he benefits from it.
James Patterson
Greensboro
Either way, Trump was being irresponsible
Last week, President Trump made the outrageous statements during a press briefing that ultraviolent light could possibly be utilized under the skin, within the body and disinfectants could be injected as a means to eradicate the COVID-19 virus.
He used these words, not taken out of context. Watch the video.
Now it is being explained by White House staff that Trump was speaking sarcastically. While I do not believe this to be true, I ask, which is worse? During this very vulnerable time either the president knowingly misstated information or he spoke without concern for scientific evidence, believing what he was saying.
To what end? How irresponsible and damaging either way.
All Americans are frustrated during this time, and anxious about both our health and the economy. The president is not behaving as the leader we need now — one who is neither sarcastic nor ignorant.
Michelle Espada
Greensboro
We should take what Trump says seriously
From early in his presidency, there has been a tendency among some political scientists, and journalists — even members of Congress — to not take Donald Trump’s pronouncements as president seriously enough. His rhetorical reach often exceeds his constitutional grasp, after all.
However, his recent sweeping claims of power under Article II — and his refusal to provide executive branch documents during the House impeachment hearings — should give us a big clue as to his likely behavior in the weeks leading up to the presidential election in November. And afterward.
He will have the backing of Attorney General Bill Barr, an evangelist for the “unitary executive theory,” which encourages the president to think there are no constitutional checks and balances that meaningfully restrain him. The 20th Amendment, for example.
It is not too early to contemplate worst-case scenarios that warrant vigilance. Given recent nationwide polling, with Trump slipping, one stands out: a challenge to the election results in court. Barr could petition the Supreme Court to intervene — in November — and expedite cases challenging the final count of presidential popular votes, in key battleground states, with enough electoral votes at stake to assure victory. Would the Roberts Supreme Court dare to intervene in such a political thicket? Who would play the role of Justice Scalia in Bush v. Gore ?
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer is a retired political science professor.
This pandemic isn’t Earth’s only problem
April 22 was Earth Day. During this coronavirus pandemic life goes on, and decisions on other matters must be made.
The world is on fire. We saw the Amazon on fire, more fires in Europe than usual, and fires in Alaska lasting beyond the normal fire season. The record summer heat wave in Alaska last year saw temperatures that weren’t expected until 2069. Then there’s Australia.
What does it all mean? More Arctic sea ice now disappears in summer. Habitats of the polar bear, seal and koala, among other wildlife, were severely damaged. Melting ice raised sea levels. People’s lives were dramatically changed for the worse in the Arctic and South Pacific. Coastal cities faced huge costs of rebuilding, and coastal people faced relocation.
We’re facing a climate crisis that threatens all of us and our descendants. Worldwide, we adults must make sacrifices now to preserve what we have for those who come after us. If we don’t, our gross negligence could make it too late for us to lessen the terrible impact on our children and their children.
It means the time to act is now. Or there may not be many more Earth Days.
Gary Parker
Archdale
