Individualism ignores a community’s needs
Our city manager is to be commended for proposing a tax increase in the 2019-20 budget. Our state and federal governments should follow suit.
The great propaganda success of the “cut taxes” movement needs to be challenged. Conservatives especially have told us that 1) government should not tell us what we should do, and one way to attack “intrusive” laws and regulations is to withhold money to enforce them; 2) it’s the fault of those in need that they are in crisis, and our taxes shouldn’t be used to “rescue” them (“us”!); and 3) it is “my” (“your/our”) money that is being taken unfairly, despite already-low taxes.
Are these “my” roads and bridges, “my” schools, “my” police and firefighters, and “my” programs to ensure safety and provide for struggling neighbors? Did I build the road in front of my house? Did you build yours?
There are articles almost daily about issues in which funds are insufficient to do what needs to be done.
We are a people, a society, a community.
The false god of individualism needs to yield to a commitment to the common good. That includes sufficient taxation for us to be true neighbors to one another.
Leon Spencer
Greensboro
UNC’s ‘Silent ‘Sam’ is a tribute to courage
In response to your May 28 editorial “Rethinking ‘Silent Sam,’ ”: Your staff has been consistent in its condemnation of the least “Confederate” statue that exists. But I take issue with your incorrect historical assumption that all Confederate statues were erected during the Jim Crow era and were done so “not as a monument to Civil War dead but to racial oppression.”
I realize you are basing “Silent Sam” on a racist rant of an old fool, Julian Carr. But if you did some historical research, you would have learned that UNC President Venable’s main motivation was the inspiration of courage to future UNC students.
I have researched other Civil War monuments in the South and all the speeches and plaques refer to honoring the soldiers because the survivors were aging and passing away.
Had these monuments been erected during the civil rights movements of the 1950s and ’60s, your assumption may have had a valid basis. In 1913, there was no need to assert white supremacy; disgusting Jim Crow laws had been in place since 1876. The main movement at that time was women’s suffrage.
Almost all of those young Confederate soldiers were fighting to defend their homes, not slavery or states’ rights.
Paul Stutts
Greensboro
Pipeline would pose threat in N.C. counties
I am writing to express my concern over the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate.
The MVP currently stretches across Pennsylvania and West Virginia, but a proposed plan extends it farther into Virginia and then into Rockingham and Alamance counties in North Carolina.
The pipeline would impact the Haw River, Dan River and Roanoke River. It also would cut right through any streams and tributaries along these rivers and destroy habitat.
The shale gas running through the pipelines in West Virginia and Pennsylvania has contaminated the water where it is being extracted. It also is leaking methane.
This is not something I want to be extended into the area in which I live — nor is it something we need because it would increase dependence on fossil fuels and release of greenhouse gases. The leaks can pose threats to nearby communities because fracked gas is explosive. Additionally, if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves the extension, property for it can be taken from land owners under eminent domain.
We need to start looking at renewable energy sources, such as wind farms and solar panels. Any money spent on this pipeline is money taken from cleaner energy plans. I strongly oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate.
Maryam Farahani
Browns Summit
Powerball should pay less to more winners
I have never been a “gambler” — I prefer to go with sure things — so when I heard about the lucky lottery winner whose Powerball numbers paid $300 million: Wow!
I doubt whether he can spend that much in a lifetime.
I am very happy for him (the fortune cookie where he got the winning numbers was a good sign).
But you have to wonder: $300 million is a lot to win. And the benefit is going to one person only.
Would it not be better to have 300 people win $1 million?
That would change a lot of lives at the same time. Just my 2 cents.
Matthew Fisher
Summerfield
That’s a hefty price tag for new PTI tower
Today’s News & Record showed photos of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $61 million control tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Call me naive, but I would have thought we could build a whole new airport for that amount of money.
With all the other pressing needs we have for federal dollars I would suggest that instead of control tower we name it Trump Tower.
Maybe then the president would pay for it using fake loans from fake banks. Sound good?
Lewis Buckland
Greensboro