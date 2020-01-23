President Trump’s actions aren’t a secret

If Donald Trump’s jury consisted of his peers, like me, I would listen to all the evidence and arguments. Then I would vote.

His actions are no secret. He used foreign aid funds as a bribe to promote personal interests. Despite his protests of innocence, Trump forbade any of his staff to answer legal requests to testify — even with testimony that could have countered the accusations. In so doing, he obstructed justice in denying the House committees that represent the people (like me).

Interestingly, Trump’s legal team and his party leaders don’t deny his actions. They challenge the process, not the crimes he’s accused of.

If this is a political witch hunt — if he’s blameless in usurping powers neither authorized by the Constitution nor by tradition; if his behavior is acceptable groundwork for more power grabs in the future, and is a template for future presidents — then he is not guilty.

If his actions add up to what our Founding Fathers meant as a threat to a balance of power in our government and is a criterion for removing a scoundrel from office before he makes things worse, he is guilty.

Phil Koch

Greensboro

Tariffs will do little

to reduce prices

Like any American president, Donald Trump will give himself and his party credit when an agreement is made with China to end the trade war. It’s what politicians do.

But what effect will an end to the tariffs have on working-class American consumers?

What effect will an end to the tariffs have on retail prices, which have gone up ?

Sure, the stock markets are at all-time highs. And why wouldn’t they be when corporations have nothing to look forward to but the ability to forever charge higher prices for goods and services?

Remember the Arab oil embargo? I was buying gasoline for 29 cents per gallon when it started. Sometimes less.

Did gas prices ever go back down?

Remember the coffee shortage in 1986? The price of coffee never went down.

The sugar shortage? Instead of raising prices they made candy bars smaller.

Bought a can of soup lately? Loaf of bread? Ice cream?

Google “downsizing products” and you’ll find thousands of downsized products.

Most of this is not the result of tariffs. But those of us who have been here long enough to retire know corporations will use any excuse to raise prices and retail prices almost never go down.

Billy Jones

Greensboro

Still time to address our ecological crises

It’s a new year and a new decade, and there is no shortage of ecological disasters and crises.

The continued destruction of the Amazon and other rainforests, the devastating wildfires in Australia and California, the rapidly melting Himalayan glaciers, the increasing number of dead zones in the oceans, and terrible people like Trump and Bolsonaro in office are just some of the many things that have me scared for the future.

Many people are already feeling the damaging effects of the climate crisis. I really want this year to have more environmental good news stories than bad, and we can probably still accomplish this if we work together and work fast.

Many solutions are required to address the many problems that we’re facing in this new decade. Regenerative ocean farming, carbon pricing, obtaining 100% renewable energy ASAP, greater conservation and restoration of land and resources, and voting for the planet are just some solutions.

Let’s make 2020 the year that we turn everything around for the better.

Samuel Dawson

Greensboro

Candidates shouldn’t take part in hearings

The senators sitting as a jury for the impeachment trial that started this week include three candidates for president, plus another who was running but has dropped out of the race.

If this were a real trial, these candidates would be excused from jury service.

How can a person who is trying to win an election over Donald Trump have even the semblance of fairness when their real goal is to throw enough dirt on Donald Trump to win in November? Conflict of interest, perhaps?

Kent French

Greensboro

Why no votes?

I noticed in Sunday’s News & Record (Jan. 19) that six bills were presented in the U.S. House last week and Congressman Walker did not vote on four of them.

What gives?

Bill Fullington

Greensboro

Millions appreciate the president’s work

Some say we have a corrupt president, but they are confusing this administration with another.

He hasn’t given our enemy money and other resources to help them hurt us, etc. He has been working hard to help heal us in so many ways.

There are millions of us who appreciate his hard work and concern for us yet many who refuse to see good and constantly blast him for things he hasn’t done.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments