Whatever happened to America’s mayor?
I remember vividly the destruction and mayhem that was New York after 9/11.
Amid the sadness and confusion, there was a voice of hope and defiance: Rudy Giuliani.
Standing tall and driving the rescue and clean-up effort, he was truly America’s Mayor during that terrible time. I will always thank him for showing the world America’s grit and spirit when faced with destruction.
There should be a law that requires that men retire when achieving a noble cause; we should be able to remember the best and most noble achievements; we should have the right to hold fast to the image of the best that mankind can achieve.
Today Rudy Giuliani is a joke; his name synonymous with “crazy” and “unhinged.”
This once-respected and wise leader reduced to trotting out lies and personal smears on national television. I fear that we shall see him jailed for his part in this latest Trump fiasco — that this will be his legacy.
Chalk up this achievement to Trump’s growing list: the corruption of the good, the seduction of the feeble.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Trump is president, not pastor in chief
There seems to be confusion from letter writers regarding President Trump and his role with Christianity.
The most recent were “Graham’s support of Trump disappoints,” and particularly “Trump represents Christianity poorly.”
In November 2016, Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States, not pastor of the United States.
As a Christian, I do not look to a president or any other elected officials for spiritual guidance. Rather, I look to that person to run the government to the best of their ability.
I vote for those whom I feel are most capable in accordance with my political and economic interests.
For example, Obama destroyed my health insurance, yet Trump reduced my federal tax burden by 3%. I would imagine many others vote for the same reasons. There are also many non-Christian faiths in the U.S. and others who choose no faith at all. A president represents all Americans, not only Christians, so it is not President Trump’s job to “represent Christianity.”
Those who wrote our Constitution foresaw this potential peril and addressed it in that beautiful First Amendment.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Trump mixes religion into divisive rhetoric
I cannot sit quietly by while I watch our constitutional republic morph into a theocracy.
On Oct. 11, three of our highest government officials made public speeches with religious and militaristic overtones.
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said militant secularists are marshaling their forces in an unremitting assault against “us.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about fighting to restore our culture at home and abroad in a speech titled “Being a Christian Leader.”
President Trump spoke recently at a campaign rally about the “unholy alliance of corrupt Democrat politicians, deep state bureaucrats and fake news media” — who were all depicted as being slaughtered by Trump in an obscene video shown at Mar-a-Lago that very day.
This call to crusade is antithetical to the ideals that shaped America, and appears to be part of an orchestrated message.
Upon the founding of this nation, when asked what kind of government was established, Benjamin Franklin replied, “A republic — if you can keep it.”
It will take resolve and action from each of us to keep it.
I encourage others to hold our representatives accountable, and to support the legal efforts of Americans United and the ACLU to keep religion and government separate.
Karen Skelton
Greensboro
Klobuchar is best equipped to win
Democrats are once again preparing to shoot themselves in the foot. Too many potential candidates and the frontrunners don’t stand a chance against Republican strategies.
Joe Biden they will go after for scandal, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as socialist.
The one person I see who stands for women’s rights, is a defender of the middle class, offers logical and practical solutions for health care and education and, as far as I can see, is above reproach in her personal and political life is Amy Klobuchar.
She could stand up against Trump and make us proud of America again. Please consider her as your Democratic candidate.
Rosemary Warr
Greensboro
Here’s how Trump can make America great
Given his simplistic views on world affairs, I’d like to offer a simplistic solution to all of President Trump’s problems.
In a word, Mr. President: Resign.
And make America great again.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
