Romney’s courage is ‘a sliver of light’
Mitt Romney’s vote for the president’s impeachment took courage. It came from a Republican I never voted for — not for governor when I lived in Masssachusetts, nor for this country’s president in 2008. As a liberal Democrat, I disagree with Romney’s faith in big business. I was jubilant about Romney’s vote. But I wasn’t surprised.
When Romney was governor, he pushed for health care reform, dubbed Romneycare, which served as a model for the Affordable Care Act. This helped millions of Bay State residents.
Then there was the flight I shared with Romney and a friend in 2004. I was flying from Washington, D.C., to Boston, sitting in Economy Class, when the governor and his friend plunked down behind me. No fancy first-class seating. They were talking about backyard barbecues and plans for the Memorial Day weekend. Chatting over the backyard fence kind of talk.
No, I’m not surprised at his vote. I’m grateful. And hopeful.
It offers the sliver of light I need to work to defeat Thom Tillis. Thank you, Mitt!
Faith Hawes
Greensboro
Trump trial a hoax, a fraud and a sham
Not guilty!
At last, thank God Almighty, this dreadfully boring impeachment saga is over. What a farce, a hoax, a fraud and a sham. This macabre political theater was an insulting waste of time.
Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler have embarrassed themselves by bringing, pell-mell, these partisan and slipshod articles of impeachment. Their hurried handiwork didn’t rise to the level of constitutional requirements for removing a president. No blood was actually spilled, but the president’s attorneys shredded the house managers’ arguments.
Let us recall there is video of these clowns, in 1998, decrying narrow partisan impeachments. Here are the words of Nadler:
“There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. ... Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy,” Nadler said in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment proceedings.
Shame on the House Democrats for going along with their leadership’s sop to the insane wing of that party — those blinded by their hatred of President Trump. The derangement syndrome that plagues them now is only going to worsen when he is reelected in November.
MAGA ... Trump 2020.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
For women’s heart health go red today
February is American Heart Month and today is National Wear Red Day. Cardiovascular disease kills one in every three women — that’s one woman about every 80 seconds. The good news: It is also up to 80% preventable. Every one of us can make a difference in our heart health.
I’m a senior vice president at Cone Health and proud to be chairperson for the American Heart Association’s Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign this year.
For me, it is not just professional; it is personal. I lost my mother after a long battle with heart disease. She neglected her health while focusing on taking care of others. Her symptoms worsened over time, but like so many women, she ignored the warning signs.
On behalf of the American Heart Association and Guilford Go Red for Women sponsor Cone Health, I invite all women in our community to wear red today. Check out your risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Learn the lesser-known warning signs for a heart attack in women and make a small change today to be healthier. We need to make our health a priority. To learn more, search for Guilford Go Red.
Debbie Cunningham
Greensboro
Please keep politics off the sports pages
I read the Super Bowl LIV score predictions Sunday morning from seven BH Media staff writers from the N&R and Winston-Salem Journal.
Four of them cite the stellar performance of Patrick Mahomes as the reason for their predictions of a Chiefs win. Two cite superior defense and offense, and are split on their predictions.
Predictably, Ed Hardin comes up with the only “prediction” using political correctness — that has nothing to do with the team’s performance: “Kansas City fans use the tomahawk chop and chant, and I always pull for them to be humiliated.”
There is a reason why the op-ed and sports sections are separate, and few of us turn to the sports section for political opinion. Think about that, Ed Hardin.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
