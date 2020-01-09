Syngenta incentives simply don’t add up
I read that the Greensboro City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners next week will consider granting $3.6 million in economic development incentives to retain Syngenta.
When you take into account the actual amount Syngenta would have to pay to move to another city, $3.6 million is chump change. Is this simply its way of displaying the control it has over our elected leaders and our community as a whole?
For starters, were Syngenta to lay off 650 workers who make an average wage of $107,000 it would have to pay out millions upon millions of dollars in severance pay and increased unemployment insurance, no matter where it moves.
Second, laying off 650 experienced employees means Syngenta would have to spend millions upon millions hiring and training new employees.
Now let’s imagine that Syngenta were to move and take 650 employees with it. And let’s imagine that Syngenta paid each employee the absurdly low amount of $5,000 each to pull up roots and move his or her entire family. Do the math. I came up with $3.25 million.
Why, that alone is almost as much as the entire incentive package. And for what?
Billy Jones
Greensboro
It’s hard to trust Trump on Iran issue
Let’s give President Trump the benefit of the doubt. He may not be drawing the United States into war with Iran intentionally, in an effort to increase public support, and consequently congressional support, for him.
But the evidence suggests he’s not beyond doing that.
He already has used congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine for his own political benefit. If he’d use U.S. foreign policy for his personal political benefit, then there’s reason to believe that he would use war for his own benefit.
First, he withdrew from the Iran agreement, then increased economic sanctions on Iran, and now, without consultation with the congressional “Gang of Eight,” has directed the killing of the top Iranian military official, an admittedly very bad guy. But it’s not akin to killing bin Laden or Baghdadi, each of whom was a terrorist without a country. Soleimani was a military leader and government official of Iran.
There will be grave and possibly long-term consequences to the U.S. from what many believe to be, from a military and foreign policy perspective, an ill-thought-out and provocative action.
Perhaps Trump believes that will be to his political, and personal, benefit, however.
Gary Parker
Archdale
‘Christian values’ in Trump? Where?
You have recently published several items regarding Christian groups and President Trump.
I don’t know whether it’s realistic to vote for any political candidate because of one’s religious beliefs. And I don’t understand why a Christian’s beliefs would lead him or her to support Mr. Trump.
I think these folks must have a different edition of the New Testament from the one I have. My copy has little or nothing to say about homosexuality or same-sex marriage, but it does say a lot about loving one’s neighbor and one’s enemies, and ministering to the poor and the sick.
Does Mr. Trump manifest any of those Christian virtues in either his personal life or in his national policies?
I’d like for somebody who supports Mr. Trump because of his “Christian” values to explain to me just how he does.
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Attitude, not race, affects discipline
Billy Ball (“Lingering inequality of school discipline in N.C.,” Jan. 5) must be a Democrat. His credibility is so flawed he can’t keep his bias from showing. He gives Mark Robinson plenty of opening paragraphs in his op-ed; then he wails about the obviousness of the inequality.
His argument is, “If we have been able to count on anything in this mercurial world, it is the assurance that black students in America are punished more frequently and severely than their white counterparts.” Then he quotes a Center for Racial Equity in Education report (2016-2017 data) to support his argument.
To not come off as an anti-education system troll, and to keep other liberals happy, he quotes the 2019 N.C. State report (“the data suggest that this disparity may be influenced by a cultural disconnect between teachers and black students”).
Mr. Ball needs to include number-of-occurrences-prior-to-suspension in his research.
He also needs to re-read his second paragraph, where he claims most short-term suspensions “are dished out for minor infractions like insubordination or disrespecting a teacher.” Whoa! Almost all definitions of insubordination boil down to “disrespect for authority.”
And Mr. Ball calls this a minor infraction. No wonder it’s a problem.
Len Docimo
High Point
