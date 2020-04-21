Living only by beliefs is a recipe for madness
Everyone knows the story of Peter Pan. But in case you don’t, the gist of it is that if one believes strongly enough, anything is possible. Now that’s OK as a children’s story, and perhaps it’s acceptable advice for life sometimes, except when it’s dangerous.
I often hear people apply the word “belief” to science as though science were merely a matter of personal choice: Do you believe in evolution? Do you believe in string theory? Of course, no one ever uses the word to describe applied science: Do you believe that a 200-ton object we call a jet can get off the ground? We might not understand the science behind aerodynamics, but we all certainly comprehend the empirical evidence.
Why then, would some of us fail to accept the science and empirical evidence behind COVID-19 recommendations? Specifically, in the current batch of Trump-inspired protests, my guess is that very few of the protesters are medical professionals or health scientists. They’re just ordinary citizens expressing their beliefs in public — sound, prudent medical expertise being irrelevant. In a world where belief reigns supreme in some people’s thinking, i.e., your belief is no more valid than mine, lies madness.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Trump isn’t acting like a ‘wartime president’
Donald Trump has declared that he is a “wartime president.” I’m not buying it.
In a war the federal government, through its many branches — the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, Congress, etc., — mobilizes the country, and arms those on the front lines with equipment, supplies and munitions. The trained professionals, generals and admirals, develop strategies and conduct the war. Leaders at all levels but perhaps most importantly the president, rally and unify the country. In a real war the federal government coordinates with allies and conducts the war under the leadership of the trained professionals.
But judging by the words and actions of the president, this is not a real war. Trump refuses to engage the federal government in a whole of government effort to address this national crisis. Instead we see his nightly, pathetic attempts to show that he is in charge as a wartime president.
Other contributors have argued that the briefings are “transparent.” Yes, the public can clearly see the pettiness and incompetence of this fragile president. How many thousands have died or lost their jobs because of his inability to lead?
William Dudley
Greensboro
The president was out in front on pandemic
In response to several letters stating that the president has been slow to respond to warnings about future viral pandemics, I would refer people to the White House “Executive Order on Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health” signed by President Trump on Sept. 19, 2019. The order not only expanded research into new vaccines and treatment of influenza strains, but all types of possible future viral and respiratory pandemics.
The president has been out in front of the pandemic threat from the outset and much preparation was already under way prior to the arrival of COVID-19 to U.S. shores. You can read the executive order here: https://tinyurl.com/ydfs72gc
Tom Kirkman
High Point
A crisis like this one may open some eyes
May this time of distance give us time to think, to open our eyes and to take steps that we as a nation learn from this pandemic. For it has stripped the façade from our naïve beliefs that our “economy is great.” When food lines form within days of businesses closing or downsizing, that is a truth. When millions live from paycheck to paycheck, or without a paycheck, that is a truth. That soaring stock market-that-was is not an indicator of the financial, much less the ethical, health of our country.
I am proud and grateful for Gov. Cooper and his staff, for Mayor Vaughan and our City Council, and for other responsible mayors and governors who recognize their responsibility to and for the safety of their citizens. And for those who are on the front lines for us, an inestimable thank-you.
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
Letter and cartoon were way out of line
I read “The Ugly American” years ago. The letter referring to the book, along with the political cartoon you published (April 17), were way out of line and you the editors have no shame. I have an “R” after my name, as do millions of Americans. I’ve read opinions the N&R has published for more than 60 years, but this was one of the most offensive ever. You should be ashamed, but probably aren’t, by condoning abject hatred of an entire class of American citizens.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
