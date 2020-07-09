Blacks are more likely to be killed by police
Fred Gregory’s letter (“Vilifying police ...,” July 6) concludes that “Black lives are not in danger” because (per The Washington Post statistics, for 2019) “only nine unarmed Black persons were killed by police” while 19 whites met the same fate. However, reviewing the Post data, a startling statistic challenges this conclusion. From Jan. 1, 2015, the death by police shootings of Black people is 31 per million while for white people it is 13 per million. The statistics are irrefutable. A Black person has almost three times the chance of being killed by police shooting as a white person.
This is the reality; this is why the Black Lives Matter movement is about survival; this is why the emotion, the anger, the rage is real.
Let’s address the problem and stop lying to ourselves. Reverse the militarization of our police; remove the union blockades on investigating and prosecuting rogue cops; stop making this a “white” vs. “Black” political maelstrom (as promoted by President Trump) and let’s focus on fixing the problem.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Rushmore speech was meant to divide
On this Fourth of July, a day of celebration of the birth of our country, a time for uniting to take pride in our unique experiment in self-government, it’s worth noting that we have a president who takes pride in driving a wedge between us and dividing our country between “us” and “them.” Trump raised fears at the Mount Rushmore National Monument celebration, saying, “They want to silence us.” And, “They want to indoctrinate our children.”
They? Who is they? And why is our president speaking like that?
Trump speaks of “us” and “them,” I suppose meaning Democrats and Republicans, or rural and urban folks, or Black Americans and white Americans, as if they’re enemies, as if they’re not of the same country, and can’t all take pride in this holiday and this country.
And in that monument, despite the flaws of the four men carved into that sacred Native Americans’ mountainside.
Let’s correct our current president’s tragic misunderstanding of this holiday and of our country, and celebrate together all the wonderful things about our country, and work hard to correct its flaws, in our never-ending efforts to form a more perfect union.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Too many of us long for an era of injustice
Regarding the letter “Get tough, get real, and get over yourself” (July 3): The writer invokes the saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, et al., were not just words.
He also quotes the adage, “Words are never adequate provocation for violence.” Emmett Till, Martin Luther King Jr., James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were murdered for only using words.
Many Americans wish to remain in a period of unequal justice, to have strange fruit hanging from trees, Black people unable to vote and Black children being murdered for whistling at white women. We should have already been awakened from the sins of our past. Christ says to “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” and “love your neighbor as yourself,” not to wear white robes, burn crosses, murder and hate.
Maybe the protesters are underscoring wrongful actions. Maybe the white foot on the neck of a Black man may be the proper metaphor for the treatment of some Black Americans. Regardless, I am convinced that if our citizenry would obey the Constitution and our Creator’s guidance, hatred would disappear without political intervention. Maybe we all should grow up, get real and get over ourselves.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Katie Dorsett was smart and committed
Katie Dorsett exuded class, elegance and grace. Those who interacted with her also realized pretty quickly that she was also intelligent, compassionate and genuinely committed to the well-being of Guilford County. Our citizens were fortunate to have her as a county commissioner.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
The writer is a retired county attorney.
Is ‘Amazing Grace’ their next target?
Regarding The Associated Press story “ ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ hymn ignites hope across nation” (July 6): It noted that the beloved hymn “Amazing Grace” was written by former slave trader John Newton. Following the ludicrous logic used in deciding to tear down statues, I wonder how long it will take for some buffoon to suggest tearing out “Amazing Grace” from hymn books!
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.