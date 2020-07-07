Trump’s Rushmore speech was a travesty
Perhaps if or when the president learns how to pronounce “totalitarianism,” he might take the time to learn what it means. Maybe then he will reread his so-called Independence Day speech to see how his own actions and beliefs resemble those very traits. He also should take the time to look up the fundamentals of fascism as contrasted with the ideals of democracy.
It was a national travesty for him to use his Mount Rushmore speech (a blatant, taxpayer-funded campaign event) to spew hatred rather than celebrate the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution with its remarkable Bill of Rights. Unfortunately, the “most informed person on the planet” appears to be ignorant of the content of our most important documents.
We should be embarrassed by this man’s divisive and offensive performance.
Beth Walker
Oak Ridge
Positive reflections about this July Fourth
The Fourth of July celebrations this year were understandably subdued. Fewer and curtailed parades, fireworks and parties are alien to our tradition. However, the diligent research to find an efficacious vaccine and greater personal responsibility on the part of our citizens make me optimistic that the 2021 celebrations will resume normally.
Despite some seemingly intractable problems we face from time to time, this is the best country in the world! No other country has comparable history and capacity when it comes to absorbing disparate cultures and providing opportunities. I am constantly amazed to see diversity in so many places. Anchors, reporters and program hosts on TV channels are just one example of inclusion of people of all races and national origins.
This represents a far cry from 1961, when I came to America. I feel incredibly grateful for the good fortune that enabled me to raise my family in this great land of hope and acceptance.
Inequality and discrimination still exist, but I am heartened by the recent nationwide acknowledgment that concrete steps must be taken urgently to ameliorate this unacceptable situation. It is my sincere hope that we can look forward to a more equitable and fair society in the not-too-distant future. The citizens of this exceptional nation deserve no less.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
Surgeon general abrogated his duty
Most physicians take the Hippocratic oath, pledging to “First, do no harm.” On July 3, Surgeon General Jerome Adams violated that oath. When directly asked if people should wear masks and practice social distancing, he declined to reinforce the best medical advice to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19. Instead of doing his duty to protect the health of the American people, he said insisting on wearing masks will generate a rebellion by some people not to wear them; therefore, inaction is a better course than taking action. This convoluted logic precludes any progress against the pandemic and will likely result in the premature deaths of many of our fellow citizens.
It is obvious the surgeon general is playing the role of an obsequious toadie to the prevaricator in chief, but that is beside the point.
Our nation is crying out for leadership, but all we get are people who are more interested in keeping their jobs than actually doing them. This is nothing new, but this time our fellow citizens are dying because of it.
Those in the Trump administration, including the incompetent head of state, who are complicit with this horrific behavior should be held legally responsible.
James Brady
Summerfield
Let’s reimagine more than police in the U.S.
Let’s reimagine policing! This is an idea whose time has come!
It is an especially good idea when unemployed, anarchist criminals who commit murder, assault, arson, looting and vandalism are the ones demanding it. It will be best if the lawmakers who invite and allow this type of crime in their communities are the ones doing the reimagining.
Why stop there? Let’s reimagine our national anthem: Those who hate America want to replace it with John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Indeed, we should reimagine all the important, basic responsibilities of government.
Let’s reimagine firefighting: We’ll let the arsonists reimagine it.
Let’s reimagine our armed forces: We’ll let our enemies do it.
Let’s reimagine our immigration system and border security: We’ll let those who want open borders and no security do it.
Let’s reimagine our entire political system: We should vote ultra-securely by mail and dissolve the Electoral College, thus allowing California and New York to effectively control every national election.
Let’s reimagine our economic system — historically the best in the world: Let the Marxists do it.
Let’s reimagine our Constitution: Let those who seek to silence thought and speech they disagree with do it. This is where we’re going.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Pence’s numbers
Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that only 3% of all the counties in America are currently exhibiting an increase in COVID-19 cases reminds me of the old, sarcastic definition of a statistician: a person who can drown in a lake with an average depth of one inch.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Why not ‘White’?
If the word “Black,” referring to African Americans, is to be capitalized, then “White” should be capitalized for grammatical consistency.
Gloria Carroll
Eden
Thanks for reminding us of nation’s promise
I would like to commend you for your excellent Fourth of July editorial.
The Fourth of July is essential to the American Story of Promise, along with the apt quote from Hamilton.
At a time of great distress and pessimism on several fronts, we all need your uplifting reminders that ours is a very great country, founded by wise, if imperfect, men on principles that were unique in history. They must have known the old saying that applies to so many circumstances: “The perfect is the enemy of the good.”
As the nation strives to improve — to aim for perfection — we tend to take our freedom for granted, and how costly was its purchase. We forget that such freedom is nowhere to be found in North Korea, China, Cuba and numerous other places.
Your editorial reminds us that every person fortunate enough to live in the USA has much to be grateful for. I, for one, needed your encouraging words, “Our nation’s best days are ahead.”
I hope and pray that your optimism will be fulfilled.
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
Of course you can be for Trump and the U.S.
Regarding Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column in today’s paper (July 3): I take offense in his stating that Trump supporters cannot support the United States at the same time.
Racist comments glare throughout this column, as usual, and I am probably one of the least racist people Mr. Pitts would ever meet. I am first an American and in that stance I was taught when I was raised that you support presidents, even the ones for whom you did not vote.
That position of power is not a transparent one, as many think it should be. We do not need to know the workings behind every decision, for we are a naturally biased population.
We all are aware that Trump is blunt, a blowhard and crude — that he tweets inappropriately and too often. And we agree that if he could just close his Twitter account and do his job as a businessman and continue on his path to completing his campaign promises, the overall opinion of him and the uplifting of our country may be improved.
He was not “hired” as a politician; it is obvious he is not as charismatic and duplicitous as some of our longstanding leaders. But to say that his supporters do not support America?
No, Mr. Pitts. You have definitely crossed the line.
Gwynne Donohue
Greensboro
