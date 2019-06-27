Urge Congress to take back its war powers
On June 21, President Trump tweeted, “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night” in Iran, but he canceled the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin. I’m grateful that the president had second thoughts, but next time we probably won’t be so lucky.
At the beginning of his term, Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by President Obama and the European Union. Now, willy-nilly, he seems to be getting ready for war with Iran.
This situation is frighteningly reminiscent of the buildup to the Iraq War under George W. Bush. Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, but we started hearing warnings about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction and the mushroom cloud that threatened the U.S. We know now that those reports were false but both Iraq and the U.S. suffered horribly from this unwarranted war.
Unfortunately, Congress’ authorization for war in the Middle East is still in force. The House of Representatives recently revoked the act which allowed the deployment of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Reps. Budd and Walker both voted against the bill.
We can’t let the Republican Senate enable another unnecessary war. Call Sens. Burr (202-224-3154) and Tillis (202-224-6342) to urge them to nullify the Authorization for Use of Military Force so that the Trump administration doesn’t stumble into another disastrous war in the Middle East.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Trump has done little to solve big problems
What in the world has President Trump done?
What is he doing about health care coverage for all Americans; North Korean missile development; immigration reform; bringing back manufacturing jobs; unaffordable colleges; and poor roads, bridges and water and sewer infrastructure?
Absolutely nothing.
All are problems that Americans are concerned about but that he has ignored. Meanwhile, he has made a point to travel with his family to Mar-a-Lago at taxpayer expense, play golf more than twice as much as Obama (and at his resorts), and have foreigners stay at his hotel in Washington while doing business with the U.S. government.
And he obsesses about being investigated. Well, maybe he shouldn’t have allowed his administration to engage in, or himself to have been engaged in, so much corruption.
In other words, he spends more time ensuring his own well-being than working on your well-being. Think about it.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Hospital staff at Cone professional and kind
I recently had the unfortunate experience of having to be rushed to the hospital. Luckily, paramedics were at my house in minutes and we were off to Cone Hospital in no time. I was greeted at the ER by a team of doctors and nurses ready for me when I came through the doors. They were incredible — a team doing what they do best: save lives.
After several hours in the ER I was transferred to a room on the third floor east wing, where I would spend the next nine days. I could not have asked for a better team of nurses and aides. These men and women are No. 1 in my book, always professional, kind and compassionate.
After my stay on the third floor I was transferred to the fourth floor west, where I was once again blessed with an incredible team of nurses, aides and physical therapists. These folks know what they’re doing and do it well.
Throughout my stay at Cone I interacted with lab techs, maintenance people, food service, housekeeping, etc. Everyone, without exception, was professional and friendly.
I’ve been in and out of hospitals most of my life, both here and at Duke. This, by far was the most positive hospital experience I’ve had. Greensboro is lucky to have a hospital like Cone.
Stanley Garber Jr.
Greensboro
No room for God?
In Sunday’s (June 23) special edition, in Sections E, F and G and we learned all the ways to have fun, stay healthy, exercise, even where to buy our shoes, how to have our house built, where to go to college, etc.
But there’s not one mention of the church. We still need food for the soul!
Just another way to leave God out of the picture.
Pat Anderson
Greensboro
Stop attacking Trump and seize the issues
So there are some 25 Democrats vying for President Donald Trump’s job as leader of the U.S. and the free world. My advice to them is to stop falling over each other taking those tiresome potshots at him that have become downright boring and ineffective. The Democrats would be wiser to tell voters what exactly their plans are to preserve health care, Social Security, senior citizen benefits, education, veterans care, etc. These are vital issues that need solving. The Democrats should get moving and choose a formidable candidate to face President Trump and the one weapon to defeat our lying, mean-tempered “leader” is truth.
Get crackin’, Democrats! Time’s a wastin’. We need a man or woman who commands respect, not fear. Most important election ever? Yes!
Herb Stark
Mooresville