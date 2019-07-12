Time to compromise on a fair state budget
The budget stalemate continues as Republicans in the General Assembly have refused to come to the table to negotiate with the governor to pass a budget that puts families and communities in North Carolina first. Instead of engaging in good-faith negotiations, they’ve offered political pork in exchange for votes.
The GOP conference budget spends more on corporate tax breaks than on higher teacher pay. It includes a slush fund that promises projects that may never be built rather than using a school bond with historically low interest rates to help build new schools. And it does nothing to make health care more accessible for working people.
Gov. Cooper has offered a responsible compromise that invests more in public education and health care, while cutting taxes, saving for the future and balancing the budget. The GOP’s refusal to negotiate is hurting our communities. For example, in Guilford County, expanding Medicaid would create almost 3,751 new jobs, insure approximately 35,194 more people by 2022, and generate $682.8 million in economic growth from 2020 to 2022.
I want to vote for a budget that moves us forward. It’s time for Republican leaders to join us at the negotiating table in a serious effort to advance the best interests of our state.
Rep. Amos L. Quick III
Greensboro
The writer represents N.C. House District 58.
How much longer can we tolerate Trump?
My God, when does it end? Now we have a president who once touted his relationship with a convicted sex offender, a pedophile whom he described as a “terrific guy.” Trump’s labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, played a key role in the lax punishment for sex crimes by Jeffrey Epstein while Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida in the early 2000s.
These are the men in charge of our country. These are the social circles these men have kept. How much longer can people support this president and those around him? When is enough enough? What other shoes are going to drop around Trump’s relationship with Epstein? The moral corruption, the lack of real leadership in our country is stunning. Look at the revolving door in Homeland Security. How much more can we stand?
God help us and I hope we are able to help ourselves soon and at the voting booths in 2020.
Mike Yow
Greensboro
Why do people turn from what is right?
A man who has had sexual relations with under-aged girls is allowed to have his way. How on Earth can such a thing be happening? Where is the help for our children? Where is the help for us?
It appears that the only way to make it in this life is not by working hard or doing what is right but having enough money to pay your way. Jeffrey Epstein is an older white man who follows the systematic pattern of sex abusers in high places. If he had been a poor person of color, he would still be in prison.
The common factor that keeps predators out of prison is money. Bill Cosby was punished only after many years because his money kept him free. And still these men are treated with gentle care. Shameful.
Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”
Darlene Lindsay
Martinsville, Va.
Will Rogers would have lots to say today
When asked about his political affiliation, the great Will Rogers said, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a registered Democrat.” If you want to read some really great comments about how our government and society are doing, just Google “Will Rogers.” They are just as true today as they were 80 years ago, when he first spoke them.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have him around today to give us observations on how our government is doing?
Billy Lawson
Greensboro
Fox News is only place conservatives can turn
There should be warning labels on the food-for-thought packages on national media. Liberals have ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC. Conservatives have Fox. Yep, that’s a five-to-one gang-up. Yet the left is constantly complaining about Fox ... even with 5-1 odds in their favor. Just something to consider if you haven’t really thought about the disparity.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
What about taxes of the Democratic field?
I’ve been reading that presidential candidates have released their tax returns, but I can’t find them online. I’d especially like to know how much of their own income and wealth they voluntarily contribute to accomplish the things they talk about. I don’t mean “advocacy” but to agencies that perform real services for those in need. Perhaps you know where I can find the returns, because I’ve had no luck.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Editor’s note: Thus far, 12 Democrats have released their tax returns. The New York Times and CNN offer some of the details on their websites.