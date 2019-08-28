Hardister is right about state budget
Thank you, state Rep. Jon Hardister, for your succinct summation of this year’s North Carolina budget, (“Gov. Cooper is holding up budget over single issue,” N&R, Aug. 20).
It is a comprehensive budget that benefits many areas, including education. Guilford County would do very well. N.C. A&T, UNCG, GTCC and the Guilford County school system would receive millions of dollars. And, for the sixth straight year, teachers would receive a pay raise, the largest in 10 years.
On the same page as Rep. Hardister’s column, your editorial staff opined (“A GOP road show”) that “Republicans have shown little appetite for compromise.”
This statement completely fails a fact-check test. The Republicans have offered to hold a separate session of bipartisan discussion not only on Medicaid expansion, but also to discuss health reform for North Carolina. Health reform and Medicaid expansion are too complicated just to be inserted as a line in a budget.
If the governor were truly interested in what was best for North Carolina and not just trying to buy votes for his re-election, he would agree to a separate session on health reform. Perhaps the N&R editorial staff could sit in and learn something.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro
Have the Republicans any compassion at all?
Regarding Rep. Hardister’s op-ed, “Gov. Cooper is holding up budget over single issue” (Aug. 20):
Why don’t N.C. Republicans want to provide health care for their fellow North Carolinians? Just meanness and small-mindedness?
They, and most N.C. elected officials, receive reasonably priced health benefits, some for free.
It must be difficult for them to put themselves in an uninsured person’s place. More than 500,000 North Carolinians don’t have insurance ... and they do. Have they no compassion?
When an individual can’t have a broken ankle treated, or his or her diabetes covered, they don’t care if the N.C. budget adds new doctoral programs or pilot programs, or even builds a building!
Gov. Cooper is doing the ethical thing to hold up the budget until Medicaid expansion is in place. It’s what he was elected to do: put North Carolinians first, especially those who have the least.
Ten years have gone by since President Obama helped pass the ACA; more than 90% of the funding for expansion comes from Washington, out of federal taxes North Carolinians paid into.
Republicans are still stalling. Shame on them.
Laura Hunt
Greensboro
Medicaid was not meant for expansion
Recent letters to the editor bemoan the fact that North Carolina has failed to expand Medicaid.
Medicaid was initially intended as a “last resort” for medical care for the truly impoverished and disabled and I know of no one who opposes this original plan.
But the nonpartisan Foundation for Government Accountability published research in 2018 which found that states that expanded Medicaid coverage had signed up double the estimate of able-bodied adults and this, combined with the higher than expected per-person costs, were the root cause of expenditures well over 150% of the original projected cost to these states.
Add to this Medicaid’s low reimbursement rate to doctors and perhaps we can begin to understand why physicians who participate in the program have fallen by a whopping 28% between 2003 and 2016.
When on the campaign trail in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was asked by a medical student, “Who will pay for your medical plan?” Kennedy bluntly replied “You will.”
John Parson
Stokesdale
For the Palestinians, second-class existence
Last week my wife and I went to the airport to meet the daughter of good friends from Palestine and helped her move into her residence hall at one of Greensboro’s colleges.
To travel to the U.S. from her home near Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s ancestral village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, she had to get special permission from the occupying military administration, navigate past heavily armed soldiers at different checkpoints, and undergo humiliating security questioning before boarding her plane. By comparison, the trip from PTI Airport to campus went like a breeze.
The experience highlighted for me that it was no “stunt” for Tlaib to call attention to the suffocating details of Palestinian life under military occupation.
Our student can certainly “one-up” her friends when they complain about the hardship of lugging all their stuff up the stairs into their dorm room.
Max L. Carter
Greensboro
