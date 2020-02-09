Gun ‘sanctuaries’ won’t solve anything
This newspaper has reported on the drive of several citizen groups within North Carolina to create “Second Amendment sanctuaries” with the intent to limit or stop the possibility of implementing controls on the ownership and use of firearms.
There are no other developed countries that have our level of murders and killings due to guns. In the case of school shootings, we must address the root cause of why children are wantonly murdering other children.
But the plain facts are that the ease of obtaining firearms, the lack of any meaningful filters or controls on children and mentally ill people from obtaining firearms, and the pervasive culture of violence in our country have all contributed significantly to the creation of an environment where such murders are shockingly possible.
The lives of our children are more important than our egos and sense of entitlement.
Let’s step away from engaging in hysterics when we speak of controls on gun ownership and move to address the establishment of reasonable controls and regulation on gun ownership, the purchase of ammunition and the types of deadly weapons that should be available to the public.
Antolin Saiz
Summerfield
President focused on progress, not party
I expected a negative response from the Democrats on the president’s State of the Union address. I wasn’t disappointed.
Liberals have characterized his speech as a purely “partisan” attempt to energize his base with no attempt to reach out and unify the Congress.
I urge you to listen to his address and ask yourself, “When did issues such as recognizing the sacrifices of the military; offering less affluent students more educational choices; raising the income levels and job opportunities for low-income workers across all racial and gender lines; renegotiating international trade agreements to be more favorable to American workers; increasing financial support for historically black colleges; reforming the criminal justice system to lessen incarceration time for minor crimes; advocating health care reform to lower drug prices and overall health care costs while guaranteeing insurance for those with pre-existing conditions; increasing infrastructure spending; and advocating for those who serve and protect us become “partisan”?
Although many of these same issues were on past Democratic platforms, I suspect today’s progressive left has abandoned some and repurposed others in the rush to a socialistic society promising “free” stuff financed through increased taxation on those creating the jobs and those doing the work.
Curtis Collins
Jamestown
Why not make legal immigration easier?
The American immigration system needs drastic reform.
While tension over illegal immigration runs high, there is one clear solution that doesn’t seem to get enough attention: Make it easier to immigrate here. Many possible immigrants must wait decades before they’re even considered for citizenship, and that is too long.
While in line for citizenship, it may become appealing for some to enter the country illegally and skip the wait. That is a serious problem.
Every year, our government spends billions of dollars securing our borders and deporting illegal immigrants. As the line gets longer and more take the illegal route, our government has to spend more and more taxpayer dollars trying to stop them.
Plus, it’s practically impossible to stop most immigrants once they’ve decided to come here illegally as the most popular way for illegal immigrants to gain access into this country is by overstaying visas.
If someone overstays his or her visa, it’s extremely hard to track them down. So it’s necessary to make legal immigration seem like a better option.
We must make it easier for law-abiding people to immigrate to this country while also properly vetting everyone so that lawbreakers are kept out.
Corey Haswell
Chapel Hill
‘American Dirt’s’
issue is inaccuracy
Contrary to what Kathleen Parker says (column, “Write for your race, culture,” Feb. 5), the issue with the book “American Dirt” isn’t writing about a culture not one’s own.
It is failing to do the proper research and instead just making it up on the fly. William Styron did his research when he wrote “Sophie’s Choice,” just as other authors have done when writing outside their immediate experience.
Ms. Cummins did not: her book contains numerous mistakes and assumptions, not to mention a few linguistic gaffes, that cut the book’s good intentions off at the kneecaps.
Perhaps Ms. Parker should do a bit more research herself as to why people are decrying this book instead of rushing to the “I’m such a victim here” stance.
Who knows, it might make her a better writer herself.
Sean Martin
Mebane
