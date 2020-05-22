N.C.’s virus policy is driven by politics
I disagree with any plan to punish China for its early suppression of the truth about COVID-19; the U.S. economy will be sufficiently challenged to recover without that burden.
However, the Chinese government should permanently lose face over what it did; we need to stop using the politically correct term “COVID-19” and call it “The Wuhan.”
Gov. Roy Cooper says The Wuhan is not political. True, but the response to it is.
The governor’s orders to protect us go overboard. The only criterion for action should be an overwhelmed health care system; 20% of intensive-care beds and 30% of North Carolina hospital beds are empty, so the system is not overwhelmed.
We have lost perspective on The Wuhan. As of May 20, 93,000 had died from The Wuhan. That’s a big number, but 2.8 million people die every year in the United States.
So far, North Carolina has had nearly 700 deaths from virus. Every day about 230 people die in this state.
Preventing deaths is an unassailable good; how many deaths will be caused by 50 million people, mostly the poor and vulnerable, losing their jobs due to the shutdown?
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Please consider how you can affect others
As I have watched people who have decided not to wear masks and/or honor 6-foot distancing, I have had mixed feelings, including anger, sadness and compassion.
Anger because there is a lack of concern on their part for what they may do to others.
Sadness because I know that there will be those whose behavior will cause others suffering and maybe death.
Compassion because I know a lot of the people are very scared because they have lost their jobs and are not sure if they are going to have enough money to buy food and pay bills.
If I was in a state of trying to survive, I might be willing to do anything.
I would support these people if I knew their lack of protective measures would only affect them.
But I know that many of these people will go to homes where some will have contact with children, elderly parents and other innocent people.
And, if they get sick, they will look to people, some of whom have been shouted at and ridiculed by protesters, to take care of them.
I pray that these people will seriously consider how their actions will affect others.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Magnolia Birth Center fills important niche
I’ve been a doula since 2003, attending 1,000-plus labors in three states. The midwifery model of care is proven to be safe and often preferred to the managed medical model.
It treats birth as a normal physiologic event, not a technocratic medical emergency. It treats patients as valued individuals which low practice volume allows.
Physical and emotional outcomes improve when approached respectfully by midwives. Birth centers are an excellent option for low-risk women and a vital option for our community.
The Triad area is large enough to require its own birth center. One amazing advantage Magnolia Birth Center has is its progressive collaboration with Cone.
Less than 10% of birth center patients require non-emergent hospital transfer. Emergencies are even more rare.
The best quality of care is provided when continuity is maintained and Certified Nurse Midwives follow patients in the hospital. Fewer than 1% of births in the United States occur outside of a hospital.
With these numbers, MBC does not pose a competitive threat to Cone or any hospital; 99% of patients still choose a hospital.
The relationship merely provides a partnership and best practices for patients with birth-rite options.
The Magnolia model is essential during a pandemic and essential in our community.
Angie Rosier
Jamestown
This is all about me; who cares about you?
According to some of the president’s devoted followers, life is full of risks.
Don’t worry about that anymore. Two months of tyranny is too much to try to save lives.
Masks? Forget about ’em; they’re too uncomfortable.
Social distancing? I’m in a hurry; forget about that, too.
So what if I sneeze on the person in front of me.
This isn’t about my fellow Americans; this is about me.
Any of this sound familiar?
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
It’s not hard to obtain an absentee ballot
Want to vote by absentee ballot?
Go to https://www.vote.org/absentee-ballot/. It takes all of two minutes to complete.
You will be asked for a donation, but you don’t have to.
You will still get your absentee ballot, donation or not.
Don’t worry about COVID-19.
Don’t be bothered by crowds or standing in line or bad weather or finding a parking space.
Just make sure you vote. It may be the most important vote of your lifetime.
Be sure your voice is heard. To do that you must VOTE!
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
