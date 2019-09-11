Folk Festival is yet another local jewel
Greensboro has a lot to be proud of: our wonderful parks and outdoor spaces; our great public library system; our top-notch police and fire departments; our world-class aquatic center; our new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts; and our many downtown organizations that are working hard to keep our city center vital and prospering.
But our annual N.C. Folk Festival is the jewel in the city’s crown for bringing the entire community together for a special weekend every year. Thanks to all the generous corporate sponsors, the organizers of the event, all the volunteers who kept it running seamlessly, as well as to the incredible food trucks and local breweries that provided the fuel to keep us going from concert to concert all day.
But the thing that really makes the event so wonderful is the true community spirit that was evident in every audience at every event throughout the weekend. It is truly a special event that can get 80-year-olds dancing along with toddlers (who were pretty much dancing to anything) and everyone else in-between.
I hope the Folk Festival will become a long-standing tradition for Greensboro.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
More love would help to heal what ails us
As each day passes my heart breaks more and more for the soul of our country. So much anger, fear, blame and distrust. I know it will take time to heal what ails us. In the meantime, I encourage Democrats, Republicans, independents, liberals, conservatives, white people, black people, brown people, Christians, Muslims and Jews — all people — to listen to an old Stevie Wonder song entitled “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”
The song doesn’t point fingers or decide who is right or wrong or create win/lose scenarios. The song just states the obvious: We are collectively in need of love, for ourselves, for each other, and for our country.
Robin Williams
Greensboro
If we’d toughen up, we’d win trade war
The Chinese, Russians, Iranians and North Koreans believe without a shred of doubt that America is too fat, lazy and self-centered to make whatever sacrifices are necessary to win a trade war or even a military confrontation.
Their erroneous belief in no way reflects most Americans’ strength and resolve. Jim Dye’s recent whining commentary (letter, “Trump’s tariffs will cost the American taxpayer,” Sept. 9) — about how toys, electronics and sporting goods will cost more and Christmas might be spoiled — reflects the weak and soft image that the liberal media want our enemies to believe. Really!
A $1,795 sacrifice is so small, even for those of us living on Social Security, compared to what our fathers, mothers, grandparents and their forefathers sacrificed to create and preserve the freedoms and prosperity we enjoy today. Is America that fat and selfish?
Make no mistake, China is intent on dominating the world economy. And Dye says: So what? Just don’t spoil his Christmas. Will our grandchildren even have Christmas with China controlling the world’s economy? Before President Trump they were well on their way.
Come on. Support the president and tell China we have the guts to win.
William Warner
High Point
Film may change your mind about tariffs
For those who are so opposed to the tariffs being placed on China, I would invite them to view the Netflix documentary “Death by China.”
While tariffs may not be the only response to China’s marketing practices, this film might change the perspective of those who are so opposed.
John Stanley
Jamestown
N.C. energy plan does not address methane
It is good that we are trying to reduce carbon emissions and your coverage recently of the NC Clean Energy Plan talks about the positive aspects. What is not mentioned is that methane gas produced in fracking is not included in the plan at all. Whether the methane is produced in North Carolina or another origin point, it needs to be addressed. Methane is very dangerous and it is largely ignored.
The other issue that is not addressed is the clear-cutting of forests for wood pellets that go to Europe, despite the fact that intact forests are an important climate solution in that they absorb the CO² that humans emit.
Nor does the state Department of Environmental Quality count the enormous emissions from logging, processing and burning the wood pellets.
To clarify and notify the public on all of these factors, an additional comment from you would be very helpful.
Shaun Murphy
Fayetteville
