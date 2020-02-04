U.S. Senate fails to perform its duty
The primary duty of a United States senator is to represent the best interests of the people who sent him to Washington. In carrying out his duties a senator is expected to balance the interests of the citizens of his state with those of the country as a whole.
During the Constitutional Convention, James Madison described the Senate as “a necessary fence” that would protect “the people against their rulers” and from “the transient impressions into which they themselves might be led.”
On Jan. 31, the U.S. Senate voted 51-49 to not hear additional witnesses or review documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Only two Republican senators, Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah), voted with the Democrats to consider new evidence. The evidence presented already that the president has abused the power of his office is overwhelming. The Senate’s vote to not consider additional evidence is effectively an exoneration, an acceptance of the offenses charged in this trial, along with the numerous other documented violations of our laws that this president has committed.
Trump’s lawyers are paid to defend him. Our senators are not. Keep this in mind when you vote in November.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Republic is stronger than any one person
On Jan. 23 you reported that Democrats argued to remove President Donald Trump from office to “protect our democracy.”
Bulletin: One cannot protect something one does not have. We do not have a democratic form of government.
Under the Constitution, our federal government is a republic, not a democracy. Moreover, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution requires the federal government to guarantee that each state has a republican form of government. Rather than citizens voting on every issue (democracy), we elect representatives who decide issues for us (republic).
For simpletons who are ensnared by the whirlpool of nonstop news about the impeachment hearings and who do not get the point, consider the Pledge of Allegiance, which mentions allegiance to a “republic,” not a “democracy.”
I do not defend the president’s abhorrent conduct and personality, but let’s keep perspective: Our republic, being stronger than one man, is not at risk. It will not fall because we have a dysfunctional president and regardless of his removal from or retention in office.
After all, the republic repeatedly withstands dysfunctional legislation and conduct by Congress and dysfunctional Supreme Court decisions incredibly far detached from the law found in our Constitution.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Free societies must be ‘jealous’ of leaders
Yesterday, as I was watching the Senate impeachment process, I was also reviewing some old files.
I came across a copy of Gov. Alexander Martin’s (state senator from Guilford, 1778-1782) statement to the state of North Carolina covering his four months of expenses as one of their five delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 in Philadelphia.
Two years later, on Dec. 22, 1789, he wrote, in advocating for the adoption of that document by the people of North Carolina: “A jealousy of their ruler ought to subsist in all free Governments as the guard that freedom hath over tyranny.”
Words from a Founding Father.
Charles D. Rodenbough
Greensboro
N.C. senators are, in a word, worthless
When the next American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language is released, find the word “worthless” and right next to it should be the pictures of North Carolina’s U.S. senators. They haven’t taken the impeachment trial seriously for one second. They, along with the rest of the Republican members of the Senate, have simply rolled over and played dead for the most despicable president in our country’s history. And they’ll forever be known as two of the worst senators in our state’s history.
The word “disgraceful” doesn’t begin to describe their behavior in an incredibly serious matter.
Bill Cole
Greensboro
If wall is built right, wind won’t topple it
Regarding the portion of the border wall that was blown over by wind last week: The first step in building any kind of wall — even a border wall — is to build a solid concrete foundation and to allow it to set before building on it. Even post-and-beam construction requires that the concrete set up around the posts before the walls are added.
The fact that the wall blew over due to unset concrete proves one of two things: 1) The people placed in charge are inept or 2) the people placed in charge are ripping off the taxpayers by taking dangerous shortcuts.
I’ll allow you to determine which is the answer.
Billy Jones
Greensboro
