What about the facts of this case, folks?
Quoted from a Washington Post article:
“If the president delayed aid to extract a favor from Ukraine’s government, that not only would have undermined our policy, but it also would have fallen outside of his legal authority as chief executive and violated federal election laws.
“He could have delayed the aid to further policy objectives. He could have, pursuant to the Impoundment Act, asked for the funds to be redirected. He could not, however, legally, direct congressionally appropriated funds to achieve personal political ends.”
That is what the first article of impeachment addresses. Should a president be allowed to do that? How can Republicans legally shut down witnesses and documents where there is such a smoking gun? That should be the question that is being asked by everyone in America and that is the second article of impeachment: obstruction of Congress.
None can be naïve enough to believe that Republicans will ever have the good conscience to break with their party leader to vote for impeachment but the public needs full transparency regarding Trump’s actions. Hopefully, if that is allowed to happen, he will be defeated at the polls in 2020.
If not, there should be prayers for society as that would signal a much larger problem than Donald John Trump: Do American citizens no longer value integrity, trust and competence in their elected leaders?
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Tillis gets it wrong about Cunningham
Sen. Thom Tillis claims Cal Cunningham supports “sanctuary policies.” False!
This is just another example of Tillis twisting reality to try to score a political point. In reality, Cunningham opposed NC HB 370, a bill that never became a law.
That bill would have required sheriffs to comply with ICE by detaining prisoners beyond their jail sentence if requested by ICE. Cunningham’s position is that local law enforcement should be trusted to do their duty, and a senator’s duty is to give them the resources to do that, not tell them what to do. The fact is that sanctuary cities are banned in North Carolina by state law, and Tillis should know that.
My recommendation for Mr. Tillis is to focus on his job as a juror in the Senate trial for the impeachment of Donald Trump. There he should vote to allow witnesses so the American people can understand the totality of the scheme Mr. Trump tried to work against one of his political opponents.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Does Trump really keep his promises?
The impeachment trial has our attention and is historically riveting. That said, it’s vital that we maintain our focus on things that Donald Trump is proposing that will cause deep harm and suffering to the more vulnerable among us. He makes promises, only to change his position. For example, when he was campaigning, he emphatically opposed cuts in Medicare and Social Security; in fact, he said he’d expand both programs. Further, he advocated that every American should have health coverage.
Did he keep his word? The facts are these: In his current budget proposal, Trump is pushing for drastic cuts in Medicare payments to hospitals that would cause health and financial problems for those who can least handle it. In addition, he’s doing all in his power to eliminate the Affordable Health Care Act that has provided coverage to many previously uninsured.
It’s a reasonable expectation that elected officials are honest, have integrity and keep their word. Donald Trump is not one of those — he is a national disgrace; a terrible role model for our youth, and is a clear and present danger to the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
If it refuses to dump Trump, dump the GOP
I never felt this way before about Republicans, but if the Republicans are not going to allow us to get rid of this evil president right now, the only thing left to do is to get rid of the Republican Party, or at least as many Republican senators as possible.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Length: 200 words.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Finally, letter-writing campaigns are unacceptable. Each letter must be based on the writer’s own words and initiative.
Deadline: Feb. 21.
