This health crisis, too, will end. Then what?
Once the health crisis is over, what, if anything, will change? Will we continue to support politicians who promise to fix health care, immigration, education and poverty ... and fix nothing?
Will we continue to support executives and Wall Street insiders who make millions of dollars and have destroyed our middle class by outsourcing high-paying jobs and threaten our well-being by off-shoring critical supplies and materials?
Will we listen to educators who tell us that a college degree is a must, even at the price of crippling student debt while thousands of skilled jobs go unfilled?
Will we follow those leaders who push our country into wars that last for decades while costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars?
Will we say, “Enough is enough” and only support those individuals and institutions who believe in the greater good, fair play and equitable treatment for all?
Or will we breathe a collective sigh of resignation and, as the great philosopher Yogi Berra, said, will it be “deja vu all over again”?
The choice is ours.
Dave Hewitt
Greensboro
Holding election amid a pandemic shameful
Now that President Trump has finally publicly voiced the long-held belief shared by many Republicans that “if you ever agreed to it (reforms in the stimulus bill that would have made it easier to vote), you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again”? I believe we can finally stop the shameful charade of “voter fraud” allegations. As many have felt all along, the dominant idea behind voter ID, reduced hours for early voting, elimination of convenient locations of voting sites, more frequent purging of the voter registration rolls, objections to easier mail-in ballots, rejection of an Election Day holiday, etc., etc., are simply efforts by the Republican legislative majority to suppress voter turnout.
The latest example in Wisconsin of holding an in-person election in the midst of a pandemic surely must prove once and for all that the reprehensible belief behind all the Republican rhetoric and action is nothing less than the continuation of the same discrimination which has been a blight on the high ideals outlined in our Declaration of Independence for more than 150 years.
Voter suppression is truly the antithesis of democracy. The Grand Old Party has sadly become the anti-democratic (not anti-Democrat) party.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro
To Trump pandemic’s an existential threat
Of all the absurdities within this administration, it’s hard to think of anything that surpasses Trump’s pondering the question of re-opening the country, i.e., the economy. Of course, he doesn’t actually have this power, except in his frantic and desperate mind. Why frantic and desperate?
Trump knows that a healthy, growing economy is central to his reelection argument. He also knows that if he is not reelected, he will face numerous civil and criminal charges in his post presidency. As president, he has been able to dodge the legal challenges. When he becomes an ordinary citizen again, this will not be the case. Very simply, Trump knows this: Either win re-election or face prosecution.
Given this choice, why would a simple matter of the health and safety of Americans matter to a narcissist of his caliber? In his mind’s calculus, if re-opening the economy carries an 80% deadly risk factor to Americans, it also carries a 20% redemption factor for him. His logic is one-sided: Protect the American people or protect himself from prison or fines — or both.
Which one do you think he’ll choose?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
On Donald Trump’s alleged transparency
I agree with John Parson’s letter (N&R, April 9) that the daily briefings on the pandemic are transparent. It is abundantly clear that every material misstatement of fact and outright lie is done for the purpose of making Don the Con look better and assign blame elsewhere.
For example, when asked about testing, he stated that we have the best testing program in the world. In reality, we have tested less than 1% of the population, so we don’t really know how many people are infected and may be capable of infecting others despite being asymptomatic. This is not just a minor slip of the tongue, but an intentional misstatement which has dire consequences. The opening of the economy with very limited testing, which Trump has hinted will occur early next month, will be catastrophic.
Further, Mr. Parson, since you castigated Barack Obama for the 12,000 people who died from swine flu in 2009 in a letter to the editor two weeks ago, I assume you will write harshly about the Trump administration presiding over the death of at least 60,000 Americans. Actually, you’ll probably write about Trump being the greatest war leader we ever had.
L. F. Rappaport
Greensboro
