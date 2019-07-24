Those chants at rally still haunt and disturb
The rally in North Carolina last week makes me fearful about the future of our country.
It was not so much the actions of President Trump and his refusal to stop the chants or his continued encouragement of white nationalism that alarms me. I have come to expect his un-American attitude toward any person of color whether they be citizens or undocumented immigrants.
What alarms me is the attitude of the crowd. I cannot understand why so many people seem to be full of anger and hate even at rightfully elected members of Congress. It is easy to imagine that anger spreading and someone seeing that tape played over and over, thinking that, if the president encourages such chants, why not be the “hero” and do something to make “others” leave? Perhaps take up torches and burn down a few houses. That is how mob mentality takes over sane thinking and I am afraid we are not far from that happening.
President Trump has the power to put a stop to such things with a few tweets or a message from the podium that this behavior must stop and that this chant will not define his campaign.
Unfortunately, it is not easy to imagine that happening.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
The Democrats’ real agenda is exposed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a problem in the form of four radical, anti-Semitic and anti-law first-term congresswomen who have grown overly fond of the spotlight (except when confronted with questions they don’t want to answer, of course, such as “Why did you not condemn the domestic terrorist organization’s (“Antifas”) attack on an ICE compound?”)
This “Squad” has revealed the face of the new Democratic Party by openly advocating for the elimination of ICE, while promoting their radical environmental agenda, their identity politics and their socialist dreams. They have done the country a great service by exposing the real agenda of the new Democrats, including Madame Speaker who, up until now, has been the master of maintaining the façade that portrays the Democratic Party as the “voice of working people.”
She has been rendered more or less impotent as the media chase these women, hoping for more updates on their official “victim of white male dominance” status.
John Parson
Stokesdale
How do we define our love for America?
America, love it or leave it. That phrase has been bandied about lately. An underlying question is how do we define what it is about America that we love?
Do we love the words in our declaration of independence that say all are endowed with unalienable rights including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Do we love our endeavor to be a society that allows anyone to pursue his or her dream? Do we love attempting to live the golden rule of do unto others as you would have them do unto you? Do we love setting an example for others around the world who wish to pursue a nobler life?
Or do we love our diminishing stature in the eyes of other countries? Do we love the growing disparity between the wealthy and the rest of society? Do we love allowing foreign governments to interfere in our elections?
Do we love the weakening of our institutions of law? Do we love our reduced respect for truth?
Perhaps some have forgotten that we pledged to be one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Paul, McConnell votes for tax cut are a riddle
One has to wonder how Sen. Rand Paul (and Sen. Mitch McConnell) could have justified voting for a $1.5 trillion Trump tax cut package, with 83% of the benefits going to the top 1%. Kentucky has the seventh-highest poverty rate in the country. It ranks second in financial dependence on the federal government. For every dollar that the state of Kentucky pays in federal taxes, it receives $2.61 in return.
By contrast, for every dollar that New York state paid in federal taxes for 2017, it received $0.90 in benefits. New York is one of only ten donor states, meaning New York pays more to the Federal government than they receive back, effectively supporting states like Kentucky.
And now, when New York’s disabled 9/11 first responders, dying of cancers brought on by their work at Ground Zero, ask for continued funding of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, Sen. Paul blocked the bill, insisting that on reciprocal cuts to offset the funding. Before becoming a senator Paul was a practicing physician. That a physician would inflict additional suffering on the dying for the pretense of fiscal responsibility is incomprehensible.
Jane Kraemer
High Point