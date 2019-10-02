Diversity shouldn’t be something we fear
I fully understand the concern of many regarding illegal immigration and our broken system for dealing with those who flee violence and poverty for a better life. What I don’t understand is the emphasis the writer of the Sept. 29 letter, “The president is right to curb immigration,” places upon the decline of white public school enrollment.
He cites statistics and projections as if such a decline is an affront to the very well-being and fabric of our country.
Is the writer saying it is un-American to be anything but white? What does race or skin color have to do with the worth of a person? Even the Indian tribes who occupied this land before the English settlers (immigrants) arrived were not white.
When my son was 10, he told me why he loves our neighborhood. He said, “It’s like the world.” He’s right. Our neighbors are white, black, Hispanic and Asian and we are all enriched by our various backgrounds and our commonalities.
Diversity is not something to be feared or squelched. Our country’s changing demographics are not a negative development. Diversity can and does contribute to America’s strength.
The key is acceptance and recognizing what each person offers.
Marcia James
Jamestown
Budd, Walker should address climate issue
According to the United Nations Climate Report released in October 2018, the year 2020 is critical to controlling climate change. Little or no response to climate change by that year will ensure that future generations will experience many more weather disasters, increased flooding, more fires, more water-borne diseases, destruction of coastal cities, food shortages, mass climate migration and much more.
Many people of all ages and political persuasions are now concerned about their families and their futures. This crosses party lines. Frank Luntz, Republican pollster, has found that by a margin of more than 8-1 that American voters are more worried about climate change than they were just one year ago. Luntz also found that carbon dividends plans have majority support across party lines with 75% support from Republicans under the age of 40.
What can you do to address this very urgent threat? Contact your representatives in Congress, Mark Walker and Ted Budd. Ask them how they are going to legislate our climate futures.
Support a carbon reduction bill, such as HR 763, which calls for 40% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050 by exacting fees from carbon emitters, which are then reimbursed to every American citizen. Act now!
Marcia Horowitz
Greensboro
Wood pellet industry benefits communities
North Carolina should stop state economic development dollars from flowing to communities in need.
That’s the curious conclusion of Cindy Elmore’s piece about Enviva’s facility in Northampton County (column, “The Amazon rain forest is burning; so are forests in North Carolina,” Sept. 29), which produces renewable wood pellets that are supported by the United Nations as a low-carbon alternative to coal.
Elmore tries to make the case against wood biomass, but actually lays out the very reasons why we should embrace it. Elmore correctly points out that Enviva’s facility is located in an area in need — 64% of the town’s children are economically disadvantaged, and the facility provides hundreds of jobs, school scholarships and apprenticeships.
But Elmore concludes that the state economic development dollars should stop supporting these jobs. This makes little sense. Communities with economic development challenges need more state support, not less, and the forest products industry is a proven partner in growing jobs.
Thanks to Enviva, more than $100 million has been invested into Northampton County, and the poverty rate there has plunged 15% since the plant opened. The forest products industry employs more than 70,000 workers in North Carolina, paying nearly $1 billion in taxes.
If Elmore wants to grow jobs, she should support the forest products industry, not denigrate it.
Taylor Fitts
Richmond
The writer is vice president for communication for the U.S. Industrial Pellet Association.
No need to feel sorry for the Republicans
I would like to respond to Jade Osborne’s latest hateful diatribe toward Republicans (Sept. 26) by asking her not to feel sorry for them, but to redirect her sorrow towards the approximately 600,000 babies that are murdered in the womb every year with celebratory support from her and her brethren.
Charlie Lohr
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.