The right metaphor but the wrong target
I read Mike Sigmon’s attempt at irony in the Sunday letters (“Think ‘bad’ thoughts and they’ll get you,” June 21).
He compared the Black Lives Matter protesters to the Cultural Revolution activists in China in the 1960s.
He noted that the Cultural Revolution was sponsored by its power-hungry leader, Chairman Mao.
The real metaphor is a “Cultural Reinforcement” by Chairman Trump, who seeks to turn one American against another in his quest to speak power to truth.
The educators and universities in China were attacked and plundered, and the media were shut down.
In the United States, Trump and his followers are repeating Chairman Mao’s example with breathtaking anger and speed: attacking scientists, spreading misleading propaganda and demeaning the free press.
The Black Lives Matter protesters are the Tiananmen Square equivalent. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t open fire.
Thanks for letting me set the historical record straight.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
The president needs a Black history lesson
President Trump’s insistence that he’s knowledgeable about all subjects (being a “very stable genius” ) is once again negated by his absolute ignorance of Black history.
Donald Trump’s claim that nobody has ever done “as much for Blacks “as himself is blatantly false. Trump omitted Lincoln’s achievement of the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, saying Lincoln “did good” but “the end result was questionable.”
Similarly, Trump has certainly done nothing in comparison to Lyndon Johnson, who achieved passage of the Civil Rights Act (proclaimed by the Trump White House in 2019 as a “historic milestone”), the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.
Grant sent troops to protect Black rights and lives from KKK attacks during Reconstruction.
Truman desegregated our armed forces.
And Eisenhower enforced the Supreme Court’s integration of schools.
Trump ridiculously claimed that his tweets “made Juneteenth famous” because “nobody has ever heard of it.”
Unbeknownst to Trump, it’s been celebrated for more than 100 years, and his White House puts out a Juneteenth commemorative statement every year.
Given Trump’s ignorance of and indifference toward Black history, he may be known as the modern-day president who has done the least for the Black community.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Incentives could reduce shootings
In 2019, there were 27 days without reported police killings (Mapping Police Violence). Statistics like these show that despite the amount of diversity training, nothing has had the intended effect on this country’s police force.
Maybe it’s time to try another approach.
It may be useful to adopt what private industries have instituted a long time ago to reduce accidents in the workplace: keeping a count of the days without accidents in a prominent place.
Establishing a goal for days without shootings may help to change the culture of policing. As an incentive, a bonus should be distributed among the participating officers in the precinct reaching the goal.
This sounds expensive, but in addition to the worthwhile effect of saving lives it will reduce the amount of money to be disbursed by cities as payments for lawsuits and to keep lawyers on retainer.
It could be an innovative approach to achieve what has been eluding us for so many years. Police will have a monetary incentive to think before shooting (to do the right thing). Not to mention the advantage of not having any partisan tinge.
It sounds like a win-win situation that both Republicans and Democrats could accept.
Lucia De Ratmiroff
Greensboro
Republicans bear most of the blame
It’s too late! Too late for the N.C. senators and members of Congress to “question” Donald Trump’s ability.
Trump never changed. We all knew what he was going in.
The most blame falls on the Republican leaders who sacrificed principle for power.
North Carolina’s own Sen. Thom Tillis knew better but backed the wrong horse when he hitched his star to “Do No Wrong” Trump.
Sen. Richard Burr knew better and was in a powerful role.
But he cashed in his chips before declaring lame duck status with two years left in his term.
In the rush to leave the sinking USS Trump, the politicians are scrambling for lifesavers that are harder to find than a North Carolina Republican lawmaker with a conscience.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
