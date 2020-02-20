Who’d you prefer: Trump or Carter?
Regarding the question of morals versus policies:
Likely the most moral president we ever had was Jimmy Carter. However, his policies were some of the worst ever.
During the 1970s, when he was in office, I remember having to park my car until 2 p.m. at the gas station to buy five dollars worth of gas.
Many people lost their homes because of sky-high interest rates.
As regards Donald Trump’s morals, I can’t think of anything less moral than “abortion” the Democrats stand for.
I’m glad “Black Lives Matter.”(I guess most white lives don’t.)
As for George Conway’s anti-Trump column in the Feb. 11 News & Record (“Trump is right: We might have to impeach him again”) Democrats can keep wasting time impeaching Trump and not earning their salaries doing anything for our country.
A whole lot of people think differently and want results.
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge
Litter on major roads needs more attention
For several years, my husband and I volunteered with the city Parks and Recreation Department to do quarterly litter pickup along a section of Lindell Road near our house. Sometimes neighbors would join us.
Most of the litter was on the entrance and exit ramps for Wendover Avenue at West Market Street, Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.
My team did a good job of cleaning up Lindell, but it is too dangerous to pick up trash just a few feet away from Wendover’s speeding traffic.
Is the city responsible for keeping this area clean? Or maybe the state?
During the growing season, the grassy areas are mowed. So the city or state cares how these areas look at times.
It would help if residents took a little time to pick up litter near their homes and apartments.
Sometimes it’s there because it was windblown on trash pickup day; sometimes it’s there because some thoughtless person tossed their garbage out the car window.
Susan Carlyle
Greensboro
Manning will support environmental rules
The Trump administration’s rollback of environmental protections is nothing short of an assault on the health of our planet. It has attempted or is attempting to roll back close to 100 different environmental protections.
Let me give you an example. On Jan. 23, Mr. Trump repealed a rule that prevented dumping fertilizers and pesticides into many streams, wetlands and groundwater.
Instead, he directed his EPA to replace it with one that only provides anti-dumping protections to “navigable waters.” As any elementary school student can tell you, that’s not how water works.
Even the EPA panel of scientists appointed by Trump came out publicly against this new law. I for one don’t want pesticides in my drinking water, and I imagine most of you feel the same.
It is time to send someone to Washington who can stand up to this anti-science administration. We need Kathy Manning in Congress.
As a successful attorney, standing up to professional bullies has been her job for more than 30 years.
Kathy Manning understands the magnitude of the environmental ruin the Trump administration is laying upon future generations and knows that we must act now to ensure prosperity for our future.
Celia Levy
Greensboro
Remember: Hardister was in favor of HB 2
As we welcome “March Madness” back in Greensboro, let’s not lose sight of how we lost countless concerts, tournaments and conventions.
Let’s not forget that state Rep. Jon “HB 2” Hardister not only championed enshrining bigotry into law, he celebrated doing it.
Greensboro lost millions in revenue because of Hardister’s support for House Bill 2 (the infamous “bathroom law”) and we should never forget.
We can’t afford Hardister because he cost our community both in dollars and reputation.
While he pretends to be moderate, he votes with the radical right-wing Republicans whose agenda is to privatize public education, demean teaching as a profession and suppress the rights of minority voters.
Enjoy basketball, concerts, conventions and the dollars they bring to our community — but never forget that Jon Hardister purposely worked to push all that out of North Carolina!
John Graham
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Brevity: Our firm limit is 200 words.
Substance: The candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues are more interesting and useful to readers than recitations of his or her resume.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Originality: Letter-writing campaigns are unacceptable. Each letter must be based on the writer’s own words and initiative.
Deadline: Friday at midnight.
