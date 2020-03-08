Can we talk clearly about medical costs?
Many of the candidates running for office have brought up the issue of health care expense and how a single illness can bankrupt a family. There is passionate outcry about the lack of affordability of drugs, preventive care and a “safety net.”
Yet, most of us don’t understand who decides the dollar amount of a medical charge. And most of us don’t understand why we can’t get a straight answer on what a visit to the doctor will cost. It’s even difficult to unravel a medical bill.
Often, insurance reimbursements are pegged to the Medicare allowed charge.
Who decides the Medicare allowed charge? Why can’t your doctor’s office tell you the total cost of your next visit?
Could the government help mitigate the high cost of medical education which could help lower the overall cost of medical care?
I would like the candidates to address underlying issues of health care expense and explain why transparency of cost cannot work in the medical market. Competition seems to work in all other markets.
We have a serious problem in America, so let’s be honest about root causes.
If we can’t have competition, then why not have a single-payer system?
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Rush proves that he’s dubious medal winner
Donald Trump recently awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.
Previous recipients included an array of America’s most distinguished musicians, actors, novelists, poets and statespeople, among others.
Limbaugh has just returned the favor by encouraging Trump’s suspicion that reports of the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the recent stock market losses, are the work of liberals who are hostile to Trump and will do anything to discredit him.
How fortunate we are to have such guardians of true American values of integrity, honesty and wisdom!
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
The H-word redefined
“Hoax” redefined: Any disagreeable or inconvenient truth.
Examples of hoaxes: The Russian election interference? The Mueller obstruction findings? The Democrat-induced stock market collapse? The global climate crisis? The coronavirus alarm? Really?
How about the Trump presidency?
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro
Putin’s plan to divide Americans is working
My belief is that when Vladimir Putin took power in Russia, he was disgusted at the collapse of the Soviet Union and the decline of Russian power.
He decided on a strategy to bring the United States down and build Russia back up. He devised a plan that is working well.
He would not attack the U.S. militarily but attack by sowing division to weaken our republic. He is succeeding and many citizens in this country either don’t know it or don’t care.
Putin cares nothing for President Trump but he knew how divisive this man would be.
He would love for an extreme leftist to get the Democratic nomination, knowing this would further divide the country.
The more the divisiveness, the happier Putin is.
Right now, our country is being controlled by the extreme right wing of the Republican Party. The extreme left wing of the Democratic Party is getting stronger.
For those of us who want to save our democracy, the best hope is that we overcome our divisiveness.
I hope enough of us will vote for the candidates who want to protect our republic.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Democrats should bypass the debates
The Democrats should seriously consider refusing to participate in presidential debates against Donald Trump in 2020.
Even in more normal times, these debates are little more than attempts to evoke gaffes and deliver zingers.
And Trump’s inability to tell the truth, combined with his zombies’ inability to believe truth, makes him unworthy to participate in this once-great political institution.
Town halls and news conferences will tell us what we need to know.
Bob Lamar
Greensboro
If Trump truly believes what he is telling us ...
President Trump is reassuring the public that the coronavirus outbreak is overblown. His gut feeling is that the 3.4% fatality rate from the World Health Organization (WHO) is too high.
Please, Mr. President, since your personal physician says you have astonishingly excellent health, take a campaign trip to Washington state.
Stop by the Life Care Center for lunch, shake a few hands and cheer up the residents. Then wait two weeks.
Martha Stepnowski
Greensboro
