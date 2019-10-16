Trump represents Christianity poorly
Pete Little’s recent article “Why this Christian supports President Trump” (Oct. 30) speaks to the difficulty many of us have had in understanding evangelicals’ strong support of this president. Donald Trump, Franklin Graham and similar others are exemplars of how espousing “Christianity” can be used for self-glorification and enrichment. Trump’s behavior in particular is the opposite of Christ’s recommendations to give away our riches and to care for the needs of the poor.
Trump’s extreme narcissism makes him unable to admit wrongdoing, ask forgiveness or repent, but should we allow that flaw to be an excuse for the harm that he repeatedly does to other people? Christians evangelize others to join them in believing in Christ’s teachings, but supporting leaders like Trump sends the opposite message.
Bullying, name-calling, fear-mongering and seeking the help of foreign leaders in our elections do not represent Jesus’ methods for raising up mankind. Christians should consider that adulating leaders with non-Christian behaviors may partially explain why the percentage of the U.S. population reporting “no religion” has increased from about 8% to 23.1% since 1989, while evangelicals have declined to 22.5% and mainline Christians from more than 20% to 11%.
Wayne Hale
Greensboro
Biden and Clinton have tarnished halos
“All we like sheep have gone astray and the Lord has laid on Jesus the iniquity of us all.”
As the skeletons come out of the closet on Joe Biden as with Benghazi in Hillary Clinton’s past, the two can stop polishing halos that don’t exist.
The Democrats have horribly maligned Trump, who was elected in the fairest way by electoral votes from the whole country, not just the four largest states. I believe a whistleblower on Trump’s latest “underhanded wrongdoing” doesn’t exist.
Another thing: Why don’t Democrats take care of their districts and the people on the streets in California, Baltimore and other places if they really care about people? With Nancy Pelosi’s $16 million net worth and the trashed area within one mile of her home, why, if she cares, doesn’t she “do something?” Lord have mercy on us one and all!
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge
Democrats could hurt their own interests
Two groups of stalwart Democratic Trump haters should be careful what they wish for.
African Americans and middle-class, suburban “highly educated” white women have much to lose if Democrats have their way. African Americans, through decades of resolve, hard work and defeating all obstacles, have emerged into the mainstream American economy. A collapsing socialist economy, driving companies and jobs out of America, would quickly dry up all the additional opportunities the Trump economy has created. Open borders and the resultant influx of noncitizens would overtax social programs and services many African Americans still rely on.
Middle-class white women, feeling guilty over their relatively comfortable “white-privileged” lives, had better stop feeling guilty and start thinking about midcareer unemployment with the economy in decline and all future hiring based on diversity. Their “privileged” children would also face diversity over qualification in applying for college or jobs. Higher taxes would reduce their retirement nest eggs and Medicare for all would dilute the benefits they paid for and give them away to those who haven’t.
A stable genius understands that an expanding economy means more for everyone and that socialism will mean less.
William Warner
High Point
Bible does confirm homosexuality as sin
Regarding Melanie Rodenbough’s letter concerning what the Bible has to say about homosexuality (Oct. 13): The Bible is very clear in its condemnation of homosexuality as sin. Homosexuality carried the death penalty in the Old Testament, and it is confirmed as a sin in the New Testament. The apparent premise that we don’t have any passages where the Lord Jesus condemned homosexuality as sin is irrelevant. We don’t have any passages where Jesus condemned bestiality, either, so apparently, that’s OK, too?
What we do have in Scripture is what Jesus did say: “I do always the things that please the Father. ... Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets; I am come not to destroy, but to fulfill. ...Till heaven and Earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no way pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.”
For the Christian, obedience to God’s Word is essential, calling sin what God calls sin. However, as Christians, we are to show love to those around us and testify to the salvation from sin found in personal faith in Jesus.
Tim Martin
Greensboro
