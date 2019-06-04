Do we have patriots or sunshine soldiers?
Robert Mueller has publicly spoken. There was Russian inference in the 2016 presidential election.
Because of intelligence intercepts, the Department of Justice legally authorized an investigation into this activity. Volume 1 of the Mueller report documents the interactions between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Though there were numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians, there was insufficient legal evidence to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt there was collusion.
Volume 2 of the report documented numerous attempts by the president to obstruct the Mueller investigation. Under current DOJ policies, however, a sitting president cannot be indicted for federal crimes. The committee, therefore, did not recommend indictment. “If we could have cleared the president (of any wrongdoing) we would have,” the report said.
Mueller has completed his work. He has documented what happened. There was Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election in order to elect Mr. Trump. The campaign met with the Russians. The president put pressure on key personnel to stifle the Mueller investigation. Mueller’s team couldn’t indict the president for obstruction due to DOJ policy.
It’s now time for Congress to uphold its charter. Will the nation now provide patriots or sunshine soldiers?
John Dickey
Greensboro
Let’s not move on ... let’s do what is right
We live in interesting times. The daily onslaught from Twitter is crazy. The attorney general, who is supposed to support the Constitution, takes Mueller’s report, writes his own summary, releases a portion, hides the rest, and calls it a closed case.
The released part of the report contradicted his summary, but that is only known to those that actually read the report. Now Mueller has contradicted almost everything Barr has said about it, and pointed to Congress that it is now its constitutional job to assemble the real facts to see if impeachment is required.
As for all the “let’s move on” talk from Tillis, Walker and others, are they ready to defend their inaction as the substance of the report is revealed? Have they even read the actual report (not Barr’s so-called “summary”)?
I lived through the Nixon years — it was not fun; it was hard work for Congress to do what they did. Members of both parties moved toward impeachment. In 2020 are we voting for the hard workers or those who delay, stall, deny, and distort the truth?
Jim Franz
Greensboro
Mueller won’t testify, but someone should
Bob Mueller should pick six to eight folks on his team to testify before all committees, starting next week. Some may be better speakers than Mueller, a self-declared writer. Those men and women likely know both volumes of the report as well as Mueller. Let them and/or Mueller decide who testifies where, simultaneously.
Let’s meet them. Publicize their bona fides.
Trump’s sad constipation of the U.S. and the free world has dragged on far too long. McConnell and Trump lack the power to stop this idea. It is not a “Mueller report.” It is the Russia-Putin-Trump Report. Go sailing, Bob. Happy trails.
In 1967-68 I was proud to be there on the U.S. Justice Department team of devoted patriots who spoke to everyone in the DOJ halls. I left before Nixon brought in John Mitchell, who then served prison time. Now, history repeats.
Our worst attorney general since Mitchell is Barr —Trump’s love puppy. He and Mitch McConnell do not get to run this country. Let’s take it back. This is not Democrats versus Republicans. It is Roman democracy versus Caesar.
Ray Rimmer
Greensboro
Tax hike, arts center a coincidence? Really?
Why are we not surprised that the May 22 front page of the News & Record contained articles about 1) the opening of the new (not going to cost taxpayers anything) Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and 2) the raising of property taxes in Greensboro? Does anyone (except the City Council) really believe these two articles are not related?
I don’t resent having a performing arts center. I do resent the “bait-and-switch” tactic by the council — especially the new members who signed on to this as soon as they were installed. Promises made at the beginning of this debacle were that this structure would be built with user fees, hotel taxes and private money. Unfortunately, this did not happen regardless how much the council tries to obfuscate by saying the money doesn’t come from property taxes. Come on! Give the public a little credit. Just because we don’t live “downtown,” doesn’t mean we can’t understand how financing works.
Judith Royal
Greensboro
A small way to help
It is difficult for one person to feel that they can do anything to affect climate change/global warming. But I have a suggestion. On a hot day when you are in your car parked at Whole Foods, Friendly Shopping Center or anywhere else, please roll down your windows and turn off your engine. You can still have a great cellphone conversation with your windows down, and you will be doing something that may help your children and grandchildren.
Robert Cannon
Greensboro