The Constitution is clear on the census
Like all conservatives Janice Wangard once again forgets what is actually in the Constitution.
She is so concerned that people that are not citizens and can’t legally vote will be be counted with everyone else in the next census.
Article 1 Section 2 of the constitution states all “free persons including those bound to service (indentured servants) and three fifths of all other persons” (slaves) will be counted. Article 1 also states that the first count will be made within three years after the first meeting of Congress and then every 10 years “in such manner as they by law shall direct.”
It is conveniently forgotten by conservatives that the word “citizen” is never used. Its always “persons.” So, according to the original Constitution, three-fifths of all non-voting slaves AND EVERY non-voting woman were to be included in the count. So how is including everyone in the country today against the Constitution?
As to Wangard’s right-wing talking point about Democrats wanting “illegals” to vote: Find me any democratic candidate who actually made that statement. If this decision upsets her so much, impeach John Roberts. Then we’d finally agree on something.
Roy Charles Moore
Summerfield
Thanks to city parks staff for all that it does
July is National Parks and Recreation Month and I want to recognize the outstanding efforts of our Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
Most people who use our parks, trails, lakes, pools, golf courses, ball fields and community centers don’t see the hard work and dedication that goes into offering our services, but that’s OK. If we do our jobs well, it appears as if things just happen. Our department is routinely recognized for its outstanding work because we provide quality of life, we spur the economy, we protect the environment, we support, we teach and we promote wellness.
I want to shine a light on all of our staff this month because of the tremendous impact on our community they make. The next time you’re at a park, walking a trail, mountain biking, swimming at one of our pools, playing sports or taking a class, think of the countless hours that went into ensuring it is perfect and just smile. After all, your smile is our goal.
Chris Wilson
Greensboro
The writer is an assistant city manager.
Trump wanted tanks, no matter the expense
I am constantly amazed at the lack of concern for our our country and its inhabitants by our current president. The most recent example is his strong need for last week’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C.
He requested tanks and jets on the ground/streets at the mall in D.C. and military jets and the Navy’s Blue Angels to fly. He does not seem concerned about the cost to taxpayers — he just wants a big show!
National park officials report concerns about the damage to the area and the cost to repair. News reports state a Blue Angel jet costs $10,000/hour to operate and the F-35 stealth jet Trump requested costs $30,000 an hour to fly.
All of this really adds up as costs to the taxpayers, when this money should be used for government services! This event seems to really be a political rally for our president and for him to show some other countries how he can compete with their parades and rallies, Should taxpayers be paying for this?
Mary Lee Rembert
Greensboro
N.C. offers a wealth of resources for public
North Carolina citizens are fortunate. Many useful resources can be found on the internet. They include those provided by the General Assembly, the Department of Justice, the secretary of state, the Department of Agriculture, the Division of Motor Vehicles, the Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Also, the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government site provides training and advice for more than 12,000 N.C. public officials each year. It also offer list serves such as the Coats Canons law blog on government administration, civil matters, domestic law and criminal law. Anyone can sign up.
The school also conducts conferences on issues developing in N.C. law. A recent Justice Summit covered proposed reforms to our bail bond system, fines and fees, over-criminalization and collateral consequences of criminal convictions.
Robert Williams
Asheboro