...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE AND CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 645 PM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO A THUNDERSTORM OVER PORTIONS OF THE TRIAD OF NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN WITH UP TO A HALF INCH OF ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT HOUR. FLASH FLOODING IS UNDERWAY, WITH SEVERAL HIGHWAYS REPORTED CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER, AND WATER RESCUES REPORTED. THE STREAM GAUGE AT SOUTH BUFFALO CREEK AT POMONA AND MERRITT STREET HAS ENTERED INTO MODERATE FLOOD STAGE, CURRENTLY SITTING AT 14.53 FEET. FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LAKE CAMMACK PARK & MARINA, GLEN RAVEN AND LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, ROADS, LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. MANY ROADS AND INTERSECTIONS IN THE AREA WILL QUICKLY FLOOD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING ACROSS THE AREA. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL UNLESS YOU MUST DO SO TO ESCAPE THE FLOODING OR ARE UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER. IF YOU ARE IN A LOW LYING AREA, ALONG A CREEK OR STREAM, OR IN AN AREA EXPERIENCING FLOODING, TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. &&