On Ukraine question, facts are very clear
The case for impeachment ...
We all have opinions on this topic. Let’s look at the facts:
- The Russians did intervene in the 2016 elections.
- Donald Trump did promote the false Russian conspiracy theory blaming Ukraine.
- Donald Trump did attempt to extort Ukraine in order to damage his perceived opponent in the next election. Those efforts had a direct negative effect on our national security and cost the lives of our allies.
- This is not the first time Mr. Trump has committed some untoward, indefensible or self-serving act. It will not be the last.
If you or I were to do something regrettable, we would feel guilty and be concerned about the consequences. We would determine not to do it again.
When Donald Trump sees no drastic consequences for his behavior, he learns something different: “I got away with it. I’ll do something worse next time and no one will stop me.” We cannot afford to let this slide.
He has no conscience; he has no shame; and he has never suffered any lasting consequences for his vile behaviors.
Ask your legislators how they would react to someone not of their party in this situation. Tell them then to do that.
Diane Ilardi
Jamestown
Go, ahead, impeach and see what happens
“When a bunch of known corrupt people unite against one man and spare no effort to ridicule him, blackmail him, and attempt to assassinate his character, blindly follow that one man!”
— Marcus Aurelius
Take heed, Democrats, because Trump’s job approval numbers have actually risen during the impeachment circus chaired by lead clown Adam Schiff. Also notable is the stock market’s all-time high and consumer confidence peaking while the Democrats were united in their effort to assassinate Trump’s character with hearsay “evidence” which, at one point, was declared “better than firsthand accounts,” according to one Democrat on the “Intelligence” Committee.
But please, impeach. I’d love to see Hunter Biden, his dad (Quid Pro Joe), along with Schiff, on the witness stand — being grilled by Ted Cruz.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Trump disdains our form of government
It is now absolutely clear that our 45th president, Donald Trump, has established a level of corruption within the executive branch of our federal government that presents an existential threat to what Adams and Jefferson called our representative democracy.
While Trump’s daily campaign of lies and disinformation is a cancer on our nation, his naked disregard for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law is poised to strike a mortal blow to our form of government. This, of course, is his goal as he and his supporters openly and brazenly seek to establish the president as a “unitary executive” in direct contradiction to our long-held premise of our federal government consisting of three, co-equal branches.
He openly undermines and mocks the authority of Congress. He shows utter disrespect for the judicial branch — unless it decides things the way he wants — and he calls our Constitution phony. And he openly shows his disdain for our form of government as he actively advances and supports the agenda of Russia at the expense of our allies and American citizens.
None of the things I include in this letter can be contested factually. My question: Will Trump supporters recognize this crisis in time?
Mark Justad
Greensboro
Forest says punish Cooper’s good deed
Watch Gov. Roy Cooper get clobbered for a fresh initiative to protect North Carolinians from the damage done by energy corporations!
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has the support of the Republicans. Gov. Cooper has negotiated a fund with money from the power companies to repair the inevitable environmental damage that will be done by the pipeline construction — great idea! Thank you, Governor Cooper. Now Dan Forest, who is running against Cooper, has hired outside investigators and issued accusations that Cooper is lying about his meeting with Duke Energy (Cooper says he’s always said he met with Duke) and Forest acts as though there is a financial benefit to Cooper in the deal.
Forest repeatedly calls Cooper a liar. But what does not compute with Forest is a smart new plan for the state government to protect North Carolinians does not compute with Forest. He doesn’t get it. I think Forest ought to involve himself in thinking up some initiatives of his own to improve the lives of North Carolinians instead of wasting our time with his unfounded and scurrilous accusations. Aren’t we all tired of these political-gutter assaults?
Catherine Kimel
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.