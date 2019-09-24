Pro-Trump cheer team has my full support
I would like to offer my support to the adults and parents who were ready to protest the probation of the cheerleaders at North Stanly High School for holding up a poster of support for President Trump’s re-election in 2020.
I am positive that these adults/parents were only interested in supporting these young ladies right of freedom of expression and freedom of speech. We all know that most of them were not doing this because of support for Donald Trump.
If the same cheerleaders had displayed a banner supporting a Democratic candidate (let’s say Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden), I know these same adults would have raced to show their support for these cheerleaders to exercise their freedom of expression.
And, it would not matter to them that in a few years most of the young ladies will probably look back with sadness the sign that they once held so proudly. After all, these adults were only concerned with these girls having the right to freely express themselves.
It had nothing to do with politics. We all know that, don’t we?
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
No lawmaker ever should draw districts
“One person, one vote” doesn’t apply in North Carolina. The system is rigged!
It’s no wonder people don’t bother to vote. .But that’s what the legislative majority wants, right?
They close polling places, limit early voting, purge people from the rolls, unnecessarily raise the bar for voter registration ... and then there’s gerrymandering.
After having sat in the redistricting committee rooms and also having watched and listened to live streaming when I couldn’t attend, I’ve come to the conclusion that no legislator, Democrat or Republican, should ever have any role in drawing districts.
That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.
In short, the only way that faith can be restored in election integrity in North Carolina, is to have a totally independent special master draw districts.
This special master should have no ties, no knowledge of voter’s political affiliation, or how they vote, and no political animus.
Amee Stewart
Pittsboro
What is there to like about Donald Trump?
Fox News recently took its poster boy, President Trump, to task for lying about Hurricane Dorian, Russian meddling, crowd sizes, the Wall, etc.
Add cheating on his wives, affairs with shady ladies, reporting taxes, the NRA, avoiding the draft, etc.. You now have a broader picture of what sort of person our president is.
Oh, and throw in his outrageous statements about undocumented Bahamans not being welcome in the United States (knowing full well most of them lost EVERYTHING) and that must makes them “very bad people.” You know, murderers and rapists, just like the Mexicans!
The man is heartless and uncaring, except about himself and no one else. His simplistic (and often foul-mouthed) views on domestic and foreign issues are downright scary but he’s discovered the use of a Sharpie can cure just about anything.
Impeachment long past due! Remember this post when you go to vote in the 2020 elections.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
‘The Lion King’ evokes thoughts of Trump
I recently had the pleasure of taking my great nephew to see the new version of “The Lion King.”
The movie was even better than the original, although while watching I had a recurring thought.
Donald Trump is Scar and the Republican Party have become the group of hyenas.
We need a Mufasa to save us from ourselves.
Lynne Bailey
Greensboro
How could anyone buy what Trump is selling?
I never thought a morally bankrupt truly evil individual would ever be president.
I also never thought that anyone could be gullible enough to believe the empty promises made by a professional world-class liar and cheat like Donald Trump.
Trump proves to me that my opinion is justified on a daily basis. There is no level of depravity or evilness that this president will not sink to get what he wants.
We as a country have let the hate and racists like Trump take over.
I say it is time we take back our country, put Trump in a prison cell where he belongs and we restore morality and brotherly love instead of the hate that Trump has used for his own benefit.
Where are the Republican voices now.?
Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, stand up and be counted among those who hold Trump responsible for his lawless and corrupt actions!
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
Trump seeks foreign aid to get reelected
Here we go again: President Trump is seeking help from another foreign country to get reelected. This is getting way out-of-hand. Our country does not need a person who is so weak-minded, so self-centered, a madman who knows other mad men. Trump knows evil and he seeks out evil.
I still do not understand why he is still in office. He is all about money and power plays. He thinks he can cage whomever he wants to. He thinks he can turn his head when our country, state and cities need aid to rebuild their homes, feed their children, and get medical help to the seniors.
What is going on with government leaders who all follow this corrupt man?
James Fleming
Clemmons
