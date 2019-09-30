Dems did nothing? Facts say otherwise.
Arthur Staudinger’s erroneous letter (“But what have Dems done for us lately?” Sept. 26, ) stated: “Democrats have done nothing of note for 50 years.”
Clinton averaged economic growth of 4% a year and inherited a $290 billion deficit, turning it into a $237 billion surplus, balancing the budget.
Obama inherited the 2008 Great Recession due to Republican weak oversight of housing markets and bank regulations; turned it around through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act; achieved the Affordable Care Act, benefiting millions; eliminated Osama bin Laden (2011); achieved the Iranian nuclear peace agreement; improved fuel-efficiency standards; and won the Nobel Peace Prize (2009) by strengthening international diplomacy.
By contrast, Nixon gave us Watergate and Bush erroneously invaded Iraq (false WMDs), and led the charge to poor bank regulations, leading to the Great Recession.
Trump has alienated our allies; emboldened autocrats; fueled trade wars through hurtful tariffs; has given us tax reform that only benefits 1% of Americans; has a revolving door of acting Cabinet members; is vitriolic against opponents; is vague in his promises and adulterous in three marriages; has negatively polarized America; and has saddled us with a $21 trillion debt.
Trump will most likely be remembered as the “Do-Nothing-Right” president, with the slogan MAW: “Make America Worse.”
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Democrats impeach because they can’t win
Here they go again. The Democratic Party and the Democratic media are out to catch Trump again — sort of like Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.
But the humor is not wasted on those who love this country. The Democratic Party has nothing else to talk about that Americans would vote for.
They are no longer the party of JFK or Roosevelt. They are the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which wants to ban cars and planes and give out universal income. She and other prominent Democrats actually think that socialism works. It’s a political platform that only the extreme left will embrace.
Therefore, they have to revive another campaign to destroy Trump again with no evidence so they don’t have to run against him. Congressman Al Green actually said that Democrats can’t beat Trump so they have to impeach him. Been there done that. Bring it on Wile E.
Thom Rock
Browns Summit
Let’s see if Democrats will walk all that talk
The good news from this Ukraine mess is it has brought the Democrats back into the fold of being true Americans. Now they want laws to be followed, the Constitution upheld. And now they are concerned with national security.
Before none of this seemed to matter. Now they say we need truth, honesty and integrity in government. Let’s see if they walk the walk — if they can look at the facts, and make a fair and honest decision, or if the hate will surface and we will be hunting for witches again.
In any event, it felt great to have America back again if for only a day.
David Burke
Greensboro
Democrats have done plenty over the years
In response to a recent letter by Arthur Staudinger (Sept. 26): You try to deceive when you claim Democrats have done nothing in the last half-century. During the last 60 years we have had five Democrats as presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Under Kennedy, we went to the moon. How’s that for a starter?
Kennedy established the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. LBJ is most remembered for the Civil Rights Act, Head Start, Medicare and Medicaid. Carter established FEMA, and negotiated the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
Clinton got welfare reform passed, got family and medical leave established, and established the national voter registration law. Obama, in addition to the Affordable Care Act, negotiated a nuclear arms reduction with Russia.
Democrats have worked constantly to protect people from pollution, racial discrimination and barriers for the handicapped. They are champions of public education. They lead in fighting poverty and protecting working men and women.
They lead the fight to stop violence. Theirs is the party trying to save our planet from global warming. Democrats have done more to improve the lives of people than any political force in human history. Go read your history, man.
James Bennett
Greensboro
