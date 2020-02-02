Do not privatize liquor sales in North Carolina
Raleigh News & Observer Reporter Colin Campbell quotes State Rep. Chuck McGrady as saying HB 971 privatizing liquor sales in North Carolina is a “complicated” matter. Well, I’m sure it is. But, in my opinion, complicated not by legislative issues but by the logistics of how the powerful merchants associations can funnel money into the Republicans’ reelection coffers without getting found out.
Let me share my 200 words with you. I once lived in a state that owned and controlled its own liquor sales operation. Some of these stores were state-owned, free-standing units and some were leased, but all were clean, neat, well-lit and secure. Further, they were staffed by trained, dedicated and motivated state employees. Regardless of your views on alcohol consumption, they were tangible, productive assets that any state would be proud of. By the way, let us include their contribution to local government treasuries.
Not so today. After privatization, with a few hopeful exceptions, they have become a mix of dingy “convenience stores” staffed by less knowledgeable employees who would just as soon sell beer, wine and potato chips.
Goodness knows where all those profits are going. Certainly not to your local government.
As my nine remaining words expire, VOTE NO.
John Roberts
Reidsville
An animal pandemic strikes yet again
Fifty million Chinese locked down. Fifteen countries affected. Five confirmed cases in the United States. These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals.
Indeed, 61% of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals. These so-called zoonetic diseases, claiming millions of human lives, include Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, West Nile flu, bird flu, swine flu, dengue fever, Ebola, HIV, SARS and yellow fever. The pandemic “Spanish” flu of 1918 may have killed as many as 50 million people worldwide.
Western factory farms and Asian street markets are virtual breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. As these microbes reach humans, they mutate to defeat the new host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.
Each of us can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits and whole grains. These foods don’t carry flu viruses, or government warning labels, are touted by every major health advocacy organization, and were the recommended fare in the Garden of Eden. The internet offers ample recipes and transition hints.
George Newcomb
Greensboro
Manning will provide integrity in leadership
Given the current state of affairs in Washington, it is essential to elect leaders who have the backbone to stand up to bullying scare tactics and external pressures. We need leaders who are not afraid of a tough fight and have the experience to respond with poise, intelligence and conviction.
Now that we have a rational congressional district for Guilford County, we’re long overdue to elect just such a leader.
If I were preparing for a tough fight in Washington, there’s only one leader I would want to represent me: Kathy Manning.
Kathy has experience navigating challenging public issues like the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which wouldn’t have happened without her leadership. Her success as an immigration attorney shows that she doesn’t back down from a tough fight, as does her experience standing up to her insurance company to get her daughter the care she needed.
At this critical time in the history of our democracy, we need a leader with the courage of his or her convictions and the effectiveness to see them through. We need leadership with integrity and ability, and the clear choice is Kathy Manning.
Joann Cassell
Greensboro
Just wondering ...
A question for our Republican senators:
If you don’t want a fair trial, why should anyone believe you want fair elections?
Stan Garber
Greensboro
