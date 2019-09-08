Neither party offers a good choice for 2020
We’re all aware now that the voters took a chance on getting the lesser evil in the last presidential election.
And we lost that bet.
Now it looks as if the Democrats are trying to get him re-elected by putting up left-wingers who’ll confiscate the product of your labor to buy votes from dependent people, who’ll continue creating special protections for any class of complainers, and who probably would set up as dictators by continuing the Obama-Trump abuse of executive orders.
I can see only two hopes: Mr. Trump may decide not to run so the Republicans can give us a good candidate like Romney or Kasich. Or Jim Mattis may become a new version of Ross Perot and run without a party.
I really want one of those things to happen or I’ll have to make a protest vote for the Libertarian candidate again, which actually wouldn’t be a bad idea. Gary Johnson and William Weld would have done OK if they could have been elected.
But then, even I couldn’t do worse than what we have now, or what I imagine we’d have from any of the Democrats’ current crop of candidates.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Let she who is without sin cast the first stone
I write to refute the utter silliness of Jade Osborne’s Aug. 30 letter. I was unaware that God had appointed her and some pastor as judge and executioner of all Republicans because morally “they can’t be Christians.”
Osborne quoted Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call good evil and evil good” as part of her “proof.”
Perhaps Osborne should consider the Democratic Party’s national anthem, “God Bless Abortion,” which is the slaughter of unborn human babies (60 million-plus so far), created in God’s image. The Bible in Proverbs 6:16-17 says one of the seven things God hates (abomination) is “hands that shed innocent blood.”
Also, what about the Democrats’ Declaration of Independence that “Any and All Sexual Practices Are Blessed,” even though they are explicitly condemned by the Bible in Romans 1:19-28?
Osborne’s ludicrous stance is a prime example of why we have the huge divide in America today.
Larry Allgood
Sophia
Let’s work together on climate change
Remember when climate scientists said that we had only 12 years to stop the worst effects of climate change and save the planet? Well now, thanks to continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation, it might be significantly less than that!
At times it leads me to despair, but I will try to hold onto whatever hope still remains, and take heart in knowing that there are countless people around the world speaking out in support of increased, immediate climate action. We need to drastically accelerate all current and planned efforts for zero emissions goals and 100% renewable energy, and we need to completely stop all deforestation, overfishing, fossil fuel expansion and unsustainable farming.
Contrary to what some people say, ecological protection and sustainability aren’t bad for economic growth; in fact, it’s the opposite. We need to work together and with other countries to combat climate change. It’s also vital that we re-elect pro-environment leaders like Gov. Cooper and elect a president and Congress who will listen to the climate scientists and take the immediate action necessary to stop climate change and ensure a sustainable future.
I only hope that it isn’t too late to turn things around.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Jews have one king and it is not Trump
“King of Israel” were the words I woke up to one morning while listening to the news.
Yes, I had heard the president say things before, but after Donald Trump referred to someone calling him that, I shut it down. It had taken me a moment to even get up the words to write the editor on this one. As a missionary and lifelong follower of Christ, I was beside myself to hear those words. Every follower of Christ should be sick over such remarks.
As a lost sinner with no hope in this life, I ran into the open arms of Jesus and found a place to belong. He understood my rejection, pain, loneliness, suffering and hurt. He provided me with the healing of his love that no man can ever offer. There is no one who can ever compare to Him or the love that He gives.
The suffering He took in my place I can never repay, but I can stand in His defense against the words of foolishness spoken by the president of the United States.
There is but one king of the Jews. His name is Christ Jesus, not Donald Trump.
Darlene Lindsay
High Point
What did he vow?
Did Mitch McConnell’s oath of office contain “to support only those issues President Trump wants”?
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
