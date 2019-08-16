Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN FORSYTH AND NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM EDT... AT 1209 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CAMP SPRINGS TO NEAR BETHANY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH AND HEAVY RAINFALL THAT COULD LEAD TO LOCALIZED PONDING OR FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, WALKERTOWN, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, BELEWS LAKE, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, MONTICELLO AND LAKE BRANDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. &&