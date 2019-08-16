Trump’s record clearly shows us he’s a racist
Unfathomable.
To those of us who see the truth, the claim that Trump is not a racist is simply preposterous. Yet Trump supporters who read (and write) in this newspaper have repeatedly claimed that he’s not a racist. Their evidence for this assertion? They have none. They just keep repeating it.
Well, I have evidence that he is, in fact, a racist: He refused to rent apartments to blacks. He called for the Central Park Five (innocent young men of color) to be executed. He hawked the racist birther conspiracy about Obama for years. He introduced his campaign with false claims about Mexican rapists and murderers. He referred to countries in Latin America and Africa as “s---hole countries.” He thinks Nazis are “very fine people.” He issues racist dog-whistle tweets regularly. He repeated the old racist trope “they should go back” (e.g., to Africa). He refers to immigrants and refugees as an “infestation.” If he’s not a racist, he sure has a funny way of showing it.
Next, you’ll try to get us to believe that he doesn’t lie (10,000-plus in office) or rage-tweet, or insult his enemies. Or maybe you think he can spell.
Covfefe. Hamberders. Smocking guns. Sheesh.
Christopher Poulos
Greensboro
Removal of recycling drops disappointing
I recently went to dispose of my recycled newspapers and plastic bottles. I had not heard or read that the containers located at local city fire departments had been removed. I contacted the city’s help line and was told they were removed and would not be replaced. The reason was that the containers had been contaminated with regular trash. We also had to stop recycling glass containers due to the expense for the city.
I live in the county and would like to continue recycling my items. Where do I go?
Is there anywhere in Guilford or Rockingham County that I can dispose of my items?
It is sad that we all cannot contribute to the health of our community because of a few who failed to follow the rules.
Debbie Morton
Greensboro
Here is my solution for southern border
As I see it, concerning the southern border, all involved parties are guilty of something. If I had the power to fix this, I would allow the criminal behavior of the employers of illegal immigrants, and the criminal failure of the government to fulfill its mandate to secure the borders, to neutralize the guilt of these immigrants.
Then I would require all undocumented people to come out of the shadows and be registered, receive guest-worker cards and guest driver’s licenses, and pay taxes, Social Security, and Medicare.
I would allow them to continue their jobs, and live where they now live. They could not vote or apply for citizenship for 25 years, during which time there would be another moratorium on immigration to allow assimilation.
They would be in the system, not outside. They must prove their loyalty to the constitution, speak English and desire to become Americans. The loyalties to the old countries must take a back seat to the U.S. This does not mean to forget where you came from. Just bring all the positive ideas and other strengths with you, leaving the reasons you left the old country behind. Otherwise, why leave your old country?
This is a win-win, I believe.
Chris Corry
Greensboro
Trump tariff war is a flawed trade policy
President Trump believes he’s a financial “genius,” but his trade policies belie that assumption. The Chinese retaliatory tariffs indicate that the biggest losers are farmers and consumers.
U.S. market share of soybeans has been 42%; now it’s down by 72%. Russia and Brazil will happily supply soybeans (sorry Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska).
Top exporters of wheat to China are the U.S., Russia and Canada. While U.S. is a large supporter, since 2014 Ukraine has become China’s biggest exporter. China is the largest importer of U.S. sorghum (90%), used to feed stock and make popular Chinese liquor. Export tariffs restricting any of these imports only hurts the U.S. China’s declaration that it will no longer import U.S. agriculture puts U.S. farmers in peril.
The U.S. debt to China is $1.17 trillion. Economists and investors worry that trade wars could have China reduce its U.S. debt; the dollar will fall, causing a rout in the bond market, and increasing U.S. interest rates. Chinese devaluation of the yuan makes Chinese exports more attractive, and increases the trade deficit. Trump’s errant tariff “deal-making” will certainly cause major U.S. financial distress.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
The NRA and the GOP: Separated at birth?
I was just noticing the NRA’s similarity to the Republican Party, to whom, I hear, the NRA donates pretty generously. The NRA: Not Responsible for our Actions. The Republican Party: No Republican Actions on guns. Something is not right here and needs to change soon.
May the Good Lord give us the strength and the courage to get through all this craziness.
Raymond R. Williams
High Point