Bloomberg policies are par for course
The Washington Post’s media columnist, Margaret Sullivan, writes (Dec. 2) that she is against the Bloomberg News announcement that it would not dig into Mr. Bloomberg himself, nor any of his Democratic rivals, but will continue to investigate President Trump. She says that “built into good journalism is independence.” Such a perfect sentiment that she even offers a Latin quote to back it up, sine qua non.
In a journalism course I took years ago, independent media were stressed, but with that independence came other tenets of journalism: responsibility, thoroughness, fairness, accuracy, accountability and the consequences of journalistic coverage which don’t reflect these basics.
My immediate reaction was to wonder how the Bloomberg policy is any different from what 90% of the mainstream media already practice. Nightly on the old networks (CBS, NBC, ABC) and the newer networks (CNN, MSNBC) we hear their scripted outrage. They all receive the same message and parrot it out angrily: “constitutional crisis,” “repeating Russian talking points,” “an existential threat.”
Print media are also showing little interest in practicing inclusive journalism, which investigates and publishes both sides of important issues.
I would like to experience an impending nirvana which returns journalism to better times, but I’m not optimistic. Following Ms. Sullivan’s fun with Latin phrases I’ll offer this: Si non nunc quandro.
Russ Cummings
High Point
No profiles in courage in impeachment vote
In a country where ordinary citizens had the courage to give their lives to down a plane headed for mass tragedy (9/11, United Flight 93), it is inconceivable that elected Republicans can’t summon the courage to challenge an out-of-control president.
Stan Garber
Greensboro
UNC-CH faculty stance on ‘Silent Sam’ puzzles
Regarding the UNC faculty’s letter opposing the Board of Governors’ decision to pay $2.5 million to the Sons of Confederate Veterans to relocate “Silent Sam” (UNC faculty members demand that campus leaders speak out about $2.5M ‘Silent Sam’ deal,” Dec. 11):
I don’t quite get these left-winged socialists’ goal. I thought we wanted our youth to be well-educated, open-minded individuals.
These types of individuals have been the cause of our history (good and bad) being erased from history books. As a veteran of both Korea and Vietnam, I believe no war is just. Don’t blame the warrior. Blame the ones who make the war and waste the lives of our youth.
I’m proud I did my duty for my country and would like to know how many college professors went to war instead of hiding behind “their beliefs.” My two great-grandfathers fought to preserve their rights under the American Constitution, not just slavery. Neither owned slaves, but fought to defend state’s rights, not to spew hate. As for me, I’m a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who teach true history, not hate.
Vernon Sieg
Stokesdale
The writer is a Master Sergeant, retired, from the U.S. Marine Corps.
Surprise billing needs Congress’ attention
I took time recently to visit Rep. Mark Walker’s office to share my concerns about surprise billing. Surprise billing occurs when patients receive an unexpected bill for out-of-network medical treatment. It has hurt too many American families, and it must be stopped. However, many of the legislative proposals in both the House and Senate rely heavily on federal government price controls to resolve payment disputes between doctors and insurance companies.
Price controls do not take into account the differences between rural and urban health care markets, or the fact that rural health care providers are consistently underpaid by insurers as is. If enacted, they would drive many financially struggling rural doctors further into the red, and close down even more doctors, community health clinics and hospital services. This hurts people I know in rural areas without any nearby options for specialty medical care, and leads to worse health outcomes and more out-of-pocket costs for patients.
I urge Sen. Tillis and Rep. Walker to oppose any legislation in either chamber that uses price controls to address surprise billing or gives more consideration to insurance companies in arbitration than it does to the needs of patients and health care outcomes in general.
Janice Dale
High Point
