If you’re serious about climate, walk the talk
To the real climate change believers, not the Al Gore hypocrites of the world:
If you truly believe that man is the cause of global warming, then do your part to help fix it. Lead by setting an example for everyone. We don’t have time to waste, so let’s start today. A few simple things we can do:
Don’t use a gas-powered lawn mower or weed trimmer; use a manual one and a pair of hand clippers. Don’t use a grill, and change your diet to meatless, and don’t use anything made from plastic.
Sell your car, and buy a bicycle, and take public transportation to where you need to go. If you go on vacation don’t fly or drive; take a bus. Just think how much this can help the environment when millions and millions of people are doing this.
I will be watching craigslist to see all of the true believers items for sale. I know this may be an inconvenience to some, but it is a small price to pay to save our planet.
David Burke
Greensboro
Electoral College has racist underpinnings
Racism exists within multitudinous levels of intent or expression. When rural white people advocate maintaining the Electoral College, it’s a racist notion.
When urban dwellers promote “One man one vote,” white people around here hear it as “mob rule” and claim the Electoral College was created to avoid just that.
But our country has changed considerably since the time only white male landowners voted.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brooklyn’s “nasty” representative, stated: “Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person one vote’ system, where all our votes are counted equally.”
North Carolina is embarrassed globally for our unrepresentative House elections: with 47% of the public voting Democratic, the Democrats manage to elect only three of our state’s 13 representatives.
Harry Holdorf
Murphy
Who will take a stand for helpless children?
For Sens. Burr and Tillis, and Congressman Budd, the time has come to forego worldly promises to rich influencers and instead do the right thing for the most vulnerable: children. There are children sitting in facilities not fit for animals ... and on American soil!
How dare any of you say they are a threat to our country.
There are children being born in coming months on foreign soil while their parents make the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country abroad with the military and now “some” of those children will not be automatic U.S. citizens. This is a despicable decision made by cowards. It has to be reversed and our elected officials are the people to do the job.
I remember well ads for each of their elections. Words like “integrity,” “honesty” and “courage” were used.
The deafening silence from Congress tells me they are not living up to those words. Shameful!
Eighty years ago this year Auschwitz was established. U.S. soldiers were among the liberators of these death camps. That’s real courage. I am urging our congressional leaders, in memory of all who cared about humanity, to stop the lunatic in charge. The time is now.
Mary Coyne Wessling
Greensboro
Better ballot security: Who would oppose it?
In the recent Mississippi run-off gubernatorial election, electronic voting machines in two counties were found to be changing votes cast for one candidate to votes for his opponent, and reports of similar machine malfunctions are now being investigated in seven additional counties. Still, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to block all proposed legislation on election security.
Every national security agency has confirmed with evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, continues to hack our social media with false information, and will most certainly engage in the election to come. Even readers who believe that Russia did not attempt to influence events in 2016 should be concerned that our electronic voting systems are vulnerable to tampering.
If Russia did not interfere, we nevertheless know for a fact that someone can, and we should take steps to prevent that. Why would anyone oppose increased election security? Who can it possibly harm, unless there are those who could benefit from leaving things as they are?
Readers should demand answers from their national and state legislators. Those who oppose action on election security should lose our votes while those votes still matter.
David Hammond
Greensboro
A felon is a felon is a felon. Nothing else.
San Francisco hopes that, by redefining paroled felons, they’ll be more warmly welcomed upon their release. We’re now to refer to them as “justice-involved” and “returning residents.”
But “felon” describes someone who has committed a crime, and alerts us that further crime is probable; the new names, while soothing, remove the implicit warning.
Until the recidivism rate goes to zero, I prefer the original designations.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
